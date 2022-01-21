The track and field coach making Nebraska home for the nation's best throwers

“At the time I did not feel like I was established enough,” St. Clair said. He wanted to see if his coaching methods were sound over a period of time, instead of a one- or two-year wonder.

The results have been good.

Talley — recruited harder by North Dakota State’s football program than the track team — is a good example. He arrived at NDSU 5-foot-10, 210 pounds. He was five minutes from home and “stupidly confident.” But St. Clair saw an upside in Talley's hardheadedness, and together they found it.

“He’s not a coach who tells you what to do — he puts you in positions to learn it for yourself,” Talley said. “Which is not something a lot of coaches can do, but he has a knack for putting it into words — which encourages learning. Your understanding grows.”

For example: Talley had a habit of being off-center in the ring as he went through his throw. St. Clair would suggest tweaks and ask Talley to feel the difference, to study his own technique, learn it like a subject in school.