The track and field coach making Nebraska home for the nation's best throwers

LINCOLN — Alex Talley can bench press 495 pounds and probably squat the front end of a Miata.
One of the top throwers in college track and field, the Nebraska senior admits he’s “quite strong” almost out of necessary explanation. Because when the 5-foot-10, 285-pounder is in the biggest meets, he’s one of the smaller guys in the ring.
“I take that with a little bit of pride,” Talley said.
And he should. He was a first-team All-American in shot put and weight throw last year.
Talley did that at North Dakota State, where the prowess in men’s and women’s throws has recently matched the title-winning football program. But the football Bison weren’t beating Alabama. Talley and the other NDSU throwers often beat every comer in competition.
One year North Dakota State had 25 throwing entries in an NCAA regional. It was a culture — a knack for peaking at big meets and discarding the debris of doubt and overthinking.
“Be fast, be light, be explosive,” Talley says to himself at meets. He tries to empty his mind, relying on the habits he has built and the strengths he has. Quickness. Agility. Power.
“You let your body do it naturally, don’t try to force anything, just relax and have fun,” said Talley, who has the nation’s No. 5 shot put and No. 3 weight throw heading into NU’s Mark Colligan Memorial event this weekend. “It’s very hard. That’s something a lot of people struggle to be comfortable with. It takes years to learn how to do that.”
And it takes the right mentor.
Justin St. Clair is so good that Talley followed him from NDSU — the original St. Clair empire — to Nebraska, where coach Gary Pepin once tried to hire St. Clair seven years ago. Pepin was not turned down a second time.
“Nebraska was always on a short list of programs that I would always be interested in if it would happen,” St. Clair said. “And it was a perfect combination, a perfect storm where I was ready, my wife in a position with her job.”
The empire builder — also NU’s associate head coach — is trim, funny, thoughtful.
He’s from Seattle but has an accent closer to that of his wife’s native Minnesota. He says “bull honky.” He could coach throwers anywhere but prefers the Midwest. No big cities for his two tykes.
“Having young kids in a car seat is not fun in traffic,” St. Clair said.
Talley knows him far better than his teammates. "How do you get a read on this guy?" they ask.
“Let me tell ya: I still don’t have an answer,” Talley said. “I don’t know how that guy’s brain works. I’d say he’s got a very confident personality. Very charming. He’s very good at getting you to react to what he’s saying.
"He can say something to you and know how you’ll interpret it.”
Talley is drawn to it. So is Kansas State transfer Taylor Latimer, an All-American who broke the Nebraska school record in the weight throw in her first meet.
And 21-year-old Swedish freshman Axelina Johansson, one of Europe’s top throwers who now has the No. 3 shot put in NCAA. And Penn State transfer Henry Zimmerman. And another NDSU transfer, Max Otterdahl, a 2021 first-team All-American in the shot put.
Max’s older brother, Payton, is St. Clair’s prized pupil. The Olympian won NCAA indoor titles in shot put and weight throw in 2019. Now he spends some time training in Lincoln.
St. Clair's empire, which also includes returning NU All-American Burger Lambrechts, operates out of Nebraska now.
“The goal is to be a premier program,” St. Clair said. “That’s going to take some time. We’re hitting the ground running pretty well. I still feel like there’s a lot of growth that needs to happen.”
Under Colligan, who died in June 2011 while the team was at the NCAA championships, Nebraska had 12 national titles, 68 All-America awards and several stars, including four-time national champion Carl Myerscough. NU still had title winners after Colligan's death, but the two coaches who followed him couldn't match the success of St. Clair, who declined Pepin’s job offer in 2015.
“At the time I did not feel like I was established enough,” St. Clair said. He wanted to see if his coaching methods were sound over a period of time, instead of a one- or two-year wonder.
The results have been good.
Talley — recruited harder by North Dakota State’s football program than the track team — is a good example. He arrived at NDSU 5-foot-10, 210 pounds. He was five minutes from home and “stupidly confident.” But St. Clair saw an upside in Talley's hardheadedness, and together they found it.
“He’s not a coach who tells you what to do — he puts you in positions to learn it for yourself,” Talley said. “Which is not something a lot of coaches can do, but he has a knack for putting it into words — which encourages learning. Your understanding grows.”
For example: Talley had a habit of being off-center in the ring as he went through his throw. St. Clair would suggest tweaks and ask Talley to feel the difference, to study his own technique, learn it like a subject in school.
“I want you to be a student, so when we discuss it you understand it, and once you understand it you can feel it,” St. Clair said. “Once you feel it, now you can make it habitual. Once they’re habitual you can go to a competition, where you’re stressed and overwhelmed and stimulated, you don’t have to think about it. You let it happen, because you understand what you’re trying to do and what you’re trying to feel.”
As a senior, Talley tries to pass on the message to younger throwers new to St. Clair’s approach. Throwers are close, Talley said, often training and lifting together. St. Clair wants a team full of throwers who have the same mindset as Talley when he comes to a meet as a compact ball of power who squats 760 and cleans 425.
St. Clair has some new-school teaching techniques. He wants old-school toughness, too.
“Grit,” St. Clair said. “Alex has a lot of it. A lot of passion. A lot of determination. A chip on the shoulder of, ‘Hey, you told me I couldn’t do this type of thing, I’m going to show you.’
"Anytime we’d go to a track meet at NDSU, it was always our goal was to say, ‘We might be at a lower level than you, but we’re going to come here and we’re going to give it to you.’ We all had that mentality.
“My expectation is to maintain that mentality. Just because we are at a bigger brand, it should just happen that way? No! You still have to put in the work.”
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH