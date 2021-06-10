Three Huskers compete on second day of NCAA track and field championships

Three Husker women competed on the second day of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Big Ten champion Maddie Harris finished 19th in javelin with a mark of 163-1 (49.97m), earning USTFCCCA honorable mention. Freshman Mirta Kulisic, the Big Ten bronze medalist, placed 20th and also earned honorable mention with a mark of 163-1 (49.70m).

Judi Jones placed 19th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase prelims with a time of 9:58.14. Jones also received honorable mention.

Michael Hoffer and Mayson Conner will compete in the men's high jump on Friday at 6:30 p.m. to conclude the Huskers' stay at the meet.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.