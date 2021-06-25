Timeline of Bill Moos as Nebraska's athletic director

Dec. 17, 2018: Nebraska announces it will play Akron in 2025 to make up for the canceled game in 2018. NU will pay $1.45 million for that game, plus $650,000 of the $1.17 million owed to Akron from the 2018 game. "They came out pretty good," Moos said.

Jan. 29, 2019: Nebraska President Hank Bounds and Chancellor Ronnie Green release a joint statement saying, "In his first 15 months, Bill has done a great job guiding our athletic department. He has our full support, and we look forward to his continued strong leadership."

March 26, 2019: Moos fires Nebraska men's basketball coach Tim Miles after seven seasons. “Tim Miles is a good basketball coach who has put his heart, soul and energy into the Nebraska men’s basketball program over the past seven years. Ultimately, we have not maintained a level of consistent success and stability on the court," Moos said.

March 30, 2019: Moos hires Fred Hoiberg as Nebraska men's basketball coach. “Fred’s background will sell itself on the recruiting trail, and help us bring in the type of student-athletes needed to compete at the highest level. His style of play not only will be appealing to prospective recruits, but will also provide our great fans an entertaining brand of basketball,” Moos said.