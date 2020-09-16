Timeline to restart remains unclear for Big Ten's fall sports other than football

While the Big Ten is restarting football in October, the timeline of the league’s other fall sports remains unclear for now.
The league included a paragraph at the end of its Wednesday statement announcing the return of football that updates on other sports would be coming “shortly.” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said he will meet with administrators Thursday about next steps for those programs.
“I’ll, as always, follow the advice and guidance of our athletic directors and we’ll make the determination at that appropriate time,” Warren said during a press conference on the Big Ten Network.
Unlike football — whose postseason, the College Football Playoff, is run by the conferences — every other sport championship is an NCAA event. The NCAA on Aug. 13 postponed fall sports at the Division I level to the spring and appears highly unlikely to reverse that call even in the wake of the Big Ten’s change of heart.
Other fall sports affected are women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country and women’s field hockey. The league is also working toward firming up a start date for winter sports.
Warren said daily antigen testing will eventually be conducted for all fall sports teams. Those protocols go into place for football no later than Sept. 30.
Football was a logical place to begin to establish protocols, Warren said, because of the large number of student-athletes involved. It would then be “straightforward” to apply those measures to other sports.
“We felt from a logistical standpoint, from an operational standpoint, we needed to button down football,” Warren said.
Nebraska volleyball, which projects as one of the top contenders for a national title this season, has been preparing for a spring campaign for more than a month. The sport’s Final Four, originally scheduled to play out in Omaha in December, is likely to stay in the same location for the end of the delayed season. NU coach John Cook has long been an advocate for a spring season for volleyball.
