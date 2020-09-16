Timeline to restart remains unclear for Big Ten's fall sports other than football

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the Big Ten is restarting football in October, the timeline of the league’s other fall sports remains unclear for now.

The league included a paragraph at the end of its Wednesday statement announcing the return of football that updates on other sports would be coming “shortly.” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said he will meet with administrators Thursday about next steps for those programs.

“I’ll, as always, follow the advice and guidance of our athletic directors and we’ll make the determination at that appropriate time,” Warren said during a press conference on the Big Ten Network.

Unlike football — whose postseason, the College Football Playoff, is run by the conferences — every other sport championship is an NCAA event. The NCAA on Aug. 13 postponed fall sports at the Division I level to the spring and appears highly unlikely to reverse that call even in the wake of the Big Ten’s change of heart.

Other fall sports affected are women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country and women’s field hockey. The league is also working toward firming up a start date for winter sports.