Times, locations and coach appearances set for Big Red Blitz on June 16

The Big Red Blitz returns June 16 with 10 groups of Husker coaches and athletic department making 20 stops throughout the state.
Nebraska released more details about the Big Red Blitz on Tuesday, including times, locations and the list of people attending each stop.
All events are free to the public, though capacity will be limited and fans will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Below is the complete list of Big Red Blitz stops:
Group 1
Alliance: 11 a.m. MT Newberry’s (110 West 4th Street)
Scottsbluff: 3 p.m. MT Gering Civic Center (1050 M Street)
Coaches/Staff: Athletic Director Bill Moos, Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach Armon Gates, Head Wrestling Coach Mark Manning
Emcee: Mattie Fowler, Huskers Athletic Fund, Huskers Radio Network Softball Analyst
Group 2
Chadron: 11 a.m. MT Country Kitchen Restaurant (1250 West 10th Street)
Valentine: 4 p.m. CT Bolo Brewing Company (420 East 1st Street)
Coaches/Staff: Head Volleyball Coach John Cook, Assistant Football Coach Tony Tuioti, Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach Matt Abdelmassih
Emcee: Jessica Coody, Huskers Radio Network
Group 3
Ogallala: 11 a.m. MT Open Range Grill (1108 North Spruce Street)
Imperial: 3 p.m. MT Broken Arrow Cellars (73892 332 Avenue)
Coaches/Staff: Football Offensive Coordinator Matt Lubick, Special Assistant to Head Men’s Basketball Coach Doc Sadler, Garrett Klassy, Senior Deputy Athletic Director
Emcee: Garrett Klassy
Group 4
North Platte: 11:30 a.m. CT North Platte Community College Gymnasium (601 W. State Farm Road)
Kearney: 2:30 p.m. CT Younes Conference Center South (416 West Talmadge Road)
Coaches/Staff: Head Football Coach Scott Frost, Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach Nate Loenser, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Development Ben Murray
Emcee: Greg Sharpe, Huskers Radio Network Football and Baseball Play-by-Play
Group 5
Columbus: Noon CT Frankfort Square (13th Street and 26th Avenue)
David City: 4 p.m. CT Butler County Fair Grounds (62 L Street)
Coaches/Staff: Women’s Basketball Head Coach Amy Williams, Football Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander, Assistant Football Coach Mario Verduzco
Emcee: Jeff Griesch, Athletic Communications/Huskers Radio Network Women’s Basketball Analyst
Group 6
Grand Island: Noon CT Bosselman Conference Center (700 East Stolley Park Road)
Hastings: 4 p.m. CT Lochland Country Club (601 West Lochland Road)
Coaches/Staff: Men’s Basketball Head Coach Fred Hoiberg, Assistant Football Coach Travis Fisher, Senior Deputy Athletic Director John Johnson
Emcee: Kent Pavelka, Huskers Radio Network Men’s Basketball Play-by-Play
Group 7
Norfolk: Noon CT Midtown Events Center (1102 Riverside Boulevard)
Fremont: 4 p.m. CT Christensen Field Auditorium (1914 Christensen Field Road)
Coaches/Staff: Assistant Football Coach Greg Austin, Assistant Football Coach Mike Dawson, Associate Athletic Director for Football Matt Davison, Head Bowling Coach Paul Klempa
Emcee: Matt Davison, Huskers Radio Network Football Analyst
Group 8
Lexington: Noon CT The Nautical Rose at Johnson Lake (2 Lakeview Acres Drive, #13)
Holdrege: 4 p.m. CT JB Sport’s Bar and Grill (302 East Avenue)
Coaches/Staff: Assistant Football Coach Sean Beckton, Men’s Basketball Director of Player Development Buzzy Caruthers
Emcee: Brenden Stai, Huskers Athletic Fund/Huskers Radio Network
Group 9
Loup City: Noon CT Loup City Community Center (803 O Street)
Broken Bow: 4:30 p.m. CT Kinkaider Brewing (43860 Paulsen Road)
Coaches/Staff: Assistant Football Coach Ryan Held, Football Head Strength Coach Zach Duval, Senior Offensive Analyst Ron Brown
Emcee: Keith Zimmer, Senior Associate AD/Life Skills
Group 10
South Sioux City: Noon CT Covington Links Golf Course (497 Golf Road)
West Point: 3 p.m. CT West Point High School (1200 E Washington Street)
Coaches/Staff: Football Assistant Coach Barrett Ruud, Associate Women’s Basketball Head Coach Chuck Love, Baseball Head Coach Will Bolt
Emcee: Derek Engelbart, Assistant General Manager of Huskers Athletic Partners