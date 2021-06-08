 Skip to main content
Times, locations and coach appearances set for Big Red Blitz on June 16
Hoiberg-Frost

Fred Hoiberg, left, and Scott Frost appeared together at a Big Red Blitz stop in Norfolk in 2019. This year Frost will be in North Platte and Kearney, and Hoiberg will be in Grand Island and Hastings. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

From football to track and field, take a look at the head coaches of Nebraska Athletics.

The Big Red Blitz returns June 16 with 10 groups of Husker coaches and athletic department making 20 stops throughout the state.

Nebraska released more details about the Big Red Blitz on Tuesday, including times, locations and the list of people attending each stop.

All events are free to the public, though capacity will be limited and fans will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Below is the complete list of Big Red Blitz stops:

Group 1

Alliance: 11 a.m. MT Newberry’s (110 West 4th Street)

Scottsbluff: 3 p.m. MT Gering Civic Center (1050 M Street)

Coaches/Staff: Athletic Director Bill Moos, Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach Armon Gates, Head Wrestling Coach Mark Manning

Emcee: Mattie Fowler, Huskers Athletic Fund, Huskers Radio Network Softball Analyst

Group 2

Chadron: 11 a.m. MT Country Kitchen Restaurant (1250 West 10th Street)

Valentine: 4 p.m. CT Bolo Brewing Company (420 East 1st Street)

Coaches/Staff: Head Volleyball Coach John Cook, Assistant Football Coach Tony Tuioti, Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach Matt Abdelmassih

Emcee: Jessica Coody, Huskers Radio Network

Group 3

Ogallala: 11 a.m. MT Open Range Grill (1108 North Spruce Street)

Imperial: 3 p.m. MT Broken Arrow Cellars (73892 332 Avenue)

Coaches/Staff: Football Offensive Coordinator Matt Lubick, Special Assistant to Head Men’s Basketball Coach Doc Sadler, Garrett Klassy, Senior Deputy Athletic Director

Emcee: Garrett Klassy

Group 4

North Platte: 11:30 a.m. CT North Platte Community College Gymnasium (601 W. State Farm Road)

Kearney: 2:30 p.m. CT Younes Conference Center South (416 West Talmadge Road)

Coaches/Staff: Head Football Coach Scott Frost, Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach Nate Loenser, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Development Ben Murray

Emcee: Greg Sharpe, Huskers Radio Network Football and Baseball Play-by-Play

Group 5

Columbus: Noon CT Frankfort Square (13th Street and 26th Avenue)

David City: 4 p.m. CT Butler County Fair Grounds (62 L Street)

Coaches/Staff: Women’s Basketball Head Coach Amy Williams, Football Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander, Assistant Football Coach Mario Verduzco

Emcee: Jeff Griesch, Athletic Communications/Huskers Radio Network Women’s Basketball Analyst

Group 6

Grand Island: Noon CT Bosselman Conference Center (700 East Stolley Park Road)

Hastings: 4 p.m. CT Lochland Country Club (601 West Lochland Road)

Coaches/Staff: Men’s Basketball Head Coach Fred Hoiberg, Assistant Football Coach Travis Fisher, Senior Deputy Athletic Director John Johnson

Emcee: Kent Pavelka, Huskers Radio Network Men’s Basketball Play-by-Play

Group 7

Norfolk: Noon CT Midtown Events Center (1102 Riverside Boulevard)

Fremont: 4 p.m. CT Christensen Field Auditorium (1914 Christensen Field Road)

Coaches/Staff: Assistant Football Coach Greg Austin, Assistant Football Coach Mike Dawson, Associate Athletic Director for Football Matt Davison, Head Bowling Coach Paul Klempa

Emcee: Matt Davison, Huskers Radio Network Football Analyst

Group 8

Lexington: Noon CT The Nautical Rose at Johnson Lake (2 Lakeview Acres Drive, #13)

Holdrege: 4 p.m. CT JB Sport’s Bar and Grill (302 East Avenue)

Coaches/Staff: Assistant Football Coach Sean Beckton, Men’s Basketball Director of Player Development Buzzy Caruthers

Emcee: Brenden Stai, Huskers Athletic Fund/Huskers Radio Network

Group 9

Loup City: Noon CT Loup City Community Center (803 O Street)

Broken Bow: 4:30 p.m. CT Kinkaider Brewing (43860 Paulsen Road)

Coaches/Staff: Assistant Football Coach Ryan Held, Football Head Strength Coach Zach Duval, Senior Offensive Analyst Ron Brown

Emcee: Keith Zimmer, Senior Associate AD/Life Skills

Group 10

South Sioux City: Noon CT Covington Links Golf Course (497 Golf Road)

West Point: 3 p.m. CT West Point High School (1200 E Washington Street)

Coaches/Staff: Football Assistant Coach Barrett Ruud, Associate Women’s Basketball Head Coach Chuck Love, Baseball Head Coach Will Bolt

Emcee: Derek Engelbart, Assistant General Manager of Huskers Athletic Partners

