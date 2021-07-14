Tom Osborne's advice led Trev Alberts to the job he once held

LINCOLN — During his first press conference Wednesday as Nebraska's new athletic director, Trev Alberts made a point to mention a major influence in his life — Tom Osborne.
Not only did Osborne coach Alberts at NU, but the new A.D. said the former Congressman has continued to be a mentor in his life. And it's not just about football.
"Coach Osborne is a dear friend," Alberts said. "He is an authentic leader and I really appreciate that about him."
Osborne gave him sage advice in 2009 when Alberts, a former All-America linebacker at Nebraska, had a successful broadcasting career.
"After 11 to 12 years of broadcasting, being in three different cities in three days, it took a toll on our family," Alberts said. "It was Coach Osborne who said that a life of service would be more fulfilling in the end."
Alberts took that advice and was hired in 2009 as UNO's athletic director. Twelve years later, he was back in Lincoln as Nebraska's new A.D.
Alberts' comment wasn't lost on the 84-year-old Osborne, who attended the press conference.
"It really touched me that Trev mentioned that," Osborne said afterward. "Trev is a person of faith and strong values so I wish him the best."
Alberts said he noticed Osborne got emotional after hearing what the new A.D. had to say.
"I looked at him and he had tears in his eyes," Alberts said. "There's only one Tom Osborne, and I've always respected him not only as a coach but as a man."
Osborne said he was pleased by the hire and was confident Alberts was the right person for the job.
"He'll work hard," Osborne said. "And nobody will care about the program more than he will."
Osborne punctuated that opinion by mentioning Alberts' playing days at NU, specifically his senior year when he was injured in a late-season game against Oklahoma. He played in the national championship game against Florida State with his arm in a cast.
Alberts had three sacks, but the Seminoles prevailed 18-16.
"Trev played that last game with a dislocated elbow," Osborne said. "A lot of guys who were going to be draft picks wouldn't have even played, so that shows you the passion he has for this school."
Alberts' wife Angela, who attended the press conference with youngest daughter Breanna, confirmed the impact Osborne has had on her husband's life.
"His words always mean something," she said. "Some people talk a lot but say very little, and others say little but it means so much."
Alberts reflected one final time on the advice Osborne gave him 12 years ago.
"Once again, Coach Osborne was right," he said. "My life already has been so rewarding and now I'm ready for the next challenge."
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH