Tom Osborne's advice led Trev Alberts to the job he once held

"I looked at him and he had tears in his eyes," Alberts said. "There's only one Tom Osborne, and I've always respected him not only as a coach but as a man."

Osborne said he was pleased by the hire and was confident Alberts was the right person for the job.

"He'll work hard," Osborne said. "And nobody will care about the program more than he will."

Osborne punctuated that opinion by mentioning Alberts' playing days at NU, specifically his senior year when he was injured in a late-season game against Oklahoma. He played in the national championship game against Florida State with his arm in a cast.

Alberts had three sacks, but the Seminoles prevailed 18-16.

"Trev played that last game with a dislocated elbow," Osborne said. "A lot of guys who were going to be draft picks wouldn't have even played, so that shows you the passion he has for this school."

​​Alberts' wife Angela, who attended the press conference with youngest daughter Breanna, confirmed the impact Osborne has had on her husband's life.

"His words always mean something," she said. "Some people talk a lot but say very little, and others say little but it means so much."