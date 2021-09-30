Trev Alberts emphasizes need to 'modernize' Nebraska's athletic department

With about eight minutes left in the Michigan State game, Trev Alberts had seen enough to be impressed.

Nebraska led 20-13 at the time, and Alberts wanted to congratulate the team once they finished off the win. He texted Keith Mann — NU’s associate athletic director for communications — to confirm it’d be the first victory over a ranked team in the Scott Frost era.

“I walked down to the field, and I think I was down on the field for a (few) minutes when I saw this blur of green,” Alberts said of MSU’s game-tying punt return. “It really is all my fault. I wanted to congratulate the team.

"But there were individual parts within that game, on the road against a ranked team, that I hadn’t seen in a long time. It really encouraged me. We’re making steps.”

The biggest step has already been made, Alberts said to a packed Omaha Marriott ballroom at The World-Herald’s Big Red Breakfast.

“For a long time here you couldn’t necessarily say we had the will and want-to,” Alberts said, singling out NU’s defense. “To me, in football, that’s the hardest thing to get. That’s the hardest cultural thing to switch, is getting people willing to pay a price bigger than they’d ordinarily want to do on their own.”