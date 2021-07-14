Trev Alberts ready to 'go to work' as Nebraska's new athletic director

“It has to be earned,” he said. “I think that perspective — we’ll go to work. We’ve got great people. We can do this. But it isn’t going to be overnight, and it isn’t going to easy, but we’re really going to focus on the fundamentals and mechanics of how we operate. Attention to detail. Work habits.”

Ideas matter, too, Angela Alberts said.

One reason Trev was reluctant to leave UNO was because of all the “irons still in the fire” from a vision he started more than a decade ago — ideas that couldn’t be executed at once.

“This is what he does: ‘I’ve got some ideas. Who thinks this is a good idea?’ And then, if we get a bunch of people in the room, does everybody think this is a good idea?’ " said Angela, who noted her husband’s zeal for talking to student-athletes. “He’s like, ‘I know I’m not going to get everything I ask for, but I know I’m going to get some things.’ ”

Alberts now has a $150 million budget, a platform as big as the state’s borders and hundreds of department employees to help execute a vision. No person is too small, he said Wednesday, and while he loves football, he’s just as excited at a shootout for women’s soccer. He said he likes to win, and he wants for current NU student-athletes what he had as a football player in 1993.