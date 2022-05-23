Trev Alberts says he supports elimination of divisions in college football

LINCOLN – Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts supports the elimination of divisions in college football. He’s heard the same opinion from fellow ADs in the Big Ten.

Now it’s on the conference to make a decision.

Divisional realignment? Round Robin scheduling?

Alberts doesn’t know when the Big Ten will make a decision on either. But he did offer a glimpse into college football’s future on Monday during his monthly radio show.

“I think you’re gonna see more deregulation,” Alberts said when asked about divisions in college football. “I think you’re gonna see (each league) have different approaches to it.”

The Big Ten’s approach will likely wait until it has a new media rights deal, Alberts said. Television is one of several “intertwined” factors at play in the conference’s decision. So is the College Football Playoff, which may still expand and reserve guaranteed spots for conference champions.

“How do we create a structure that’s in the best interest of our (media) partners but also allows us to have access (to success)?,” Alberts said. “We’re trying to win championships in the Big Ten. How do we gain that access?”

The access question gives Alberts concern about the “3-5-5” scheduling idea being considered by the ACC. The idea: Three conference opponents appear on your schedule every year. The other 10 rotate. Alberts wonders if that format would raise questions about fairness.

“How do you create competitive equity, especially if you're not going to have divisions?” Alberts said. “... Every year it's going to be, ‘how could Nebraska win the championship that year? They didn't even play Penn State or Michigan State.’ … True equity would mean you would have to have that scheduling philosophy for about 25 to 30 years for it to be all evened out.”

Alberts said the Big Ten will act thoughtfully and carefully due to the variety of considerations at hand. The PAC 12 eliminated divisions last week, days after the NCAA allowed conferences to do so. Alberts doesn’t envision that happening in the Big Ten. The decision is too important to be rushed.

“This isn’t something that can get easily changed,” Alberts said. “As we work through and we happen to be the only of the Power Five in the middle of media rights negotiations, that really impacts this stuff for us.

“But I think a lot of the athletic directors in the Big Ten that I’ve talked to are proponents of scrapping the divisions and saying the best teams ought to get a chance to play for the conference championship. That would be my opinion, too.”

Other notes from Alberts’ radio show:

>>> Alberts also supports the NCAA’s decision to remove caps on signing classes. Football programs could only sign 25 players in the past. Now they can sign as many as they want, as long as they maintain 85 scholarship players or fewer.

“I think you really disproportionately affected those schools that had some coaching changes,” Alberts said. “There are schools that could never get up to the 85-man limit. Really, you’re limiting opportunities for young people by doing that.”

“I think in a different era and a transfer portal era, I think it makes sense (to remove class limits).”

>>> The new turf is down at Memorial Stadium. Alberts credited NU’s maintenance staff for finishing it in time for graduation. And Alberts sees a palpable difference.

“My goodness,” Alberts said. “The Red (logo) pops.”

>>> Alberts said 92% of Nebraska football season ticket holders renewed their tickets this season. That number is on par with past seasons. The Huskers still have between 3,700 and 5,100 tickets to sell for each game.

>>> Alberts said Nebraska made “several calls” to the Big Ten office to ask about the Purdue-Maryland baseball cancellation that eliminated Nebraska from Big Ten Tournament qualification over the weekend.

Alberts hopes that both programs did everything they could to play the game. Based on what the Big Ten told Nebraska, he believes they did. And while quoting baseball coach Will Bolt, Alberts said the Huskers shouldn’t have left their fate up to the weather.

“This isn’t me talking, this is Will Bolt: We have nobody to blame but ourselves,” Alberts said. “WE had multiple opportunities this year to win a couple games, to get ourselves in the tournament. The real lesson here is to make sure, in the future, we don’t put ourselves in a position to have to hope that a game gets played where there’s a threat of weather.”

