Trev Alberts talks Nebraska's coaching hires, Memorial Stadium survey results and more

“But there is — we have the guidance that follows CDC guidance what people need to do when they’re quarantined, if they’re a close contact,” Lopez said.

» The decision on whether to allow alcohol at NU sporting events will be a tricky one, Alberts said.

“It’s a challenging thing for leadership, it’s a challenging thing for me,” Alberts said. “We’ll see where it goes.”

Alberts said beer and wine options should be viewed as a “fan amenity.” It doesn’t drive attendance, he said, and it doesn’t make as much money, relative to the apparatus it takes to run the booze-selling operation, as has been advertised. Alberts said he’s seen research that it may reduce binge-drinking in tailgating parking lots, however.

» In response to a story in The Athletic, in which Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said the Big Ten is considering eliminating divisions and reducing the number of conference games from nine to eight, Alberts said the league’s athletic directors are considering a variety of options, with final decisions tied, to some degree, to the expansion of the College Football Playoff.