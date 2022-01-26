Trev Alberts talks Nebraska's coaching hires, Memorial Stadium survey results and more

LINCOLN — Trev Alberts knows Nebraska football tends to win more in the race for good offseason narratives than it does on the field during the season. He acknowledged as much Wednesday night on his monthly radio show.
But Alberts also applauded his football coach, Scott Frost, for assembling a strong new coaching staff and luring some top transfers to the program since the end of a 3-9 season.
"Football's got a lot of momentum right now, and I give Scott a lot of credit for that,” Alberts said on Husker Sports Radio. While Frost’s new hires — which includes offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, ace recruiter Mickey Joseph, special teams coordinator Bill Busch and two more position coaches — represented a “collaborative” effort in its construction, it’s still Frost’ staff, Alberts said.
“Mark Whipple brings a great perspective and experience,” Alberts said of the former Pittsburgh playcaller. Joseph’s “infectious personality” has done well already in recruiting, the A.D. added, and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola’s pro-style approach to coaching is “resonating well” with players.
“It’s a complete staff, really proud of what we put together,” Alberts said. He cited the quality of NU’s transfers, as well, which includes Texas quarterback Casey Thompson, LSU receiver Trey Palmer and FCS Punter of the Year Brian Buschini.
Alberts also lauded fans’ interest in the department’s Memorial Stadium survey, which has already received 20,000 responses and may receive thousands more now that NU has made the survey open to the public. One takeaway from early survey results, Alberts said, will result in Nebraska immediately widening any 18-inch end zone seats throughout the stadium to at least 20 inches. NU’s capacity will reduce slightly as a result for the 2022 season.
Nebraska will make all survey results public, he said, when its analysis of answers are complete.
More notes from Alberts’ hour-long call-in show:
» At least a few NU basketball players may be wearing masks, as recommended by the Centers of Disease Control for persons who are fewer than ten days removed from a positive COVID test. A NU spokesman initially said Wednesday the mask-wearing was mandated in the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s guidelines, which mirror the CDC.
Alberts said the Huskers are “working through” the matter.
Asked by The World-Herald to clarify whether NU student-athletes were required to wear in-game masks if not yet outside the ten-day window, LLCHD Director Pat Lopez said she couldn’t speak to any certain individuals.
“But there is — we have the guidance that follows CDC guidance what people need to do when they’re quarantined, if they’re a close contact,” Lopez said.
» The decision on whether to allow alcohol at NU sporting events will be a tricky one, Alberts said.
“It’s a challenging thing for leadership, it’s a challenging thing for me,” Alberts said. “We’ll see where it goes.”
Alberts said beer and wine options should be viewed as a “fan amenity.” It doesn’t drive attendance, he said, and it doesn’t make as much money, relative to the apparatus it takes to run the booze-selling operation, as has been advertised. Alberts said he’s seen research that it may reduce binge-drinking in tailgating parking lots, however.
» In response to a story in The Athletic, in which Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said the Big Ten is considering eliminating divisions and reducing the number of conference games from nine to eight, Alberts said the league’s athletic directors are considering a variety of options, with final decisions tied, to some degree, to the expansion of the College Football Playoff.
“I would anticipate, in the future, there will be some significant change in our scheduling,” Alberts said.
Nebraska has no current plans to play any more games overseas after opening the 2022 football season in Ireland, Alberts said, in part due to great uncertainty around future scheduling.
Alberts has previously told The World-Herald that the scheduling alliance between the ACC and Pac-12 is an ongoing conversation between the three leagues, which have agreed that games currently on the schedule against Power Five teams can count as an alliance game, even if it’s outside the ACC and Pac-12.
» NU’s new outdoor track — which is across the street from the Bob Devaney Sports Center indoor track — is “progressing,” Alberts said. The track itself is done, Alberts, but a second phase, which includes grandstand work and fan amenities, will require private donor fundraising, because NU does not intend to spend more than $16 million on the project, and the bid on the second phase came in too high.
» The Huskers considered natural grass for its upcoming turf replacement project, but chose to remain with artificial FieldTurf because the cost of installing and maintaining a grass field — which includes night lamps that help grow it — totaled $8 million.
