University officials say Trev Alberts is 'right leader at the right time' for Nebraska

After former A.D. Bill Moos announced his retirement June 25, NU sought to strike a balance between speed and selecting the right candidate.

“We said we’re going to take the right amount of time to get it right, but we also didn’t want to spend any excessive time because this is such a critical time in the lifespan of a scholar athlete,” Carter said. “We wanted to have that leadership in place as soon as we could. I feel good that we were able to do this in a little over two weeks.”

In a press conference, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and Carter said administrators reached an informal agreement with Alberts Tuesday night. Alberts signed the contract Wednesday morning, and Wednesday afternoon NU confirmed that Alberts received a five-year contract with a base salary of $800,000 per year.

Administrators expect Alberts will be a stable figure.

“He might have a 10- to 20-year runway in front of him as far as doing great things for the university,” Regent Rob Schafer said.

Although Alberts has extensive ties to the football program, administrators insist his hire was made with other athletic programs in mind.