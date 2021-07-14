University officials say Trev Alberts is 'right leader at the right time' for Nebraska

LINCOLN — Familiarity certainly did not breed contempt Wednesday with University of Nebraska administrators’ selection of Trev Alberts to be the school's new athletic director.
NU President Ted Carter and regents lauded Alberts for his leadership abilities and expressed confidence the athletic department has “the right leader at the right time.”
Finding an athletic director with deep ties to Nebraska "wasn't a requirement," Carter told The World-Herald, but "it’s certainly great that it worked out that way.”
“Certainly, anytime you hire someone who already knows the state and comes from (one) part of the program, that’s going to be a huge plus,” Carter said. “Again, leadership is what really mattered and stood out with Trev Alberts.”
Regent Tim Clare, who was part of the search advisory committee, echoed Carter’s assessment, saying Alberts checked all the boxes.
“He’s going to bring a lot of great experience going back to when he was in college and when he lived in (Cedar Falls) Iowa,” Clare said.
When asked how many candidates applied for the A.D. position, Clare said he had no information. UNL officials said their initial list of candidates was around 25.
After former A.D. Bill Moos announced his retirement June 25, NU sought to strike a balance between speed and selecting the right candidate.
“We said we’re going to take the right amount of time to get it right, but we also didn’t want to spend any excessive time because this is such a critical time in the lifespan of a scholar athlete,” Carter said. “We wanted to have that leadership in place as soon as we could. I feel good that we were able to do this in a little over two weeks.”
In a press conference, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and Carter said administrators reached an informal agreement with Alberts Tuesday night. Alberts signed the contract Wednesday morning, and Wednesday afternoon NU confirmed that Alberts received a five-year contract with a base salary of $800,000 per year.
Administrators expect Alberts will be a stable figure.
“He might have a 10- to 20-year runway in front of him as far as doing great things for the university,” Regent Rob Schafer said.
Although Alberts has extensive ties to the football program, administrators insist his hire was made with other athletic programs in mind.
“It’s not a hidden fact that football is probably the most well-known (program). But all of the athletics are important,” said Clare, a former Husker football player whose dad, Pat, was long a team doctor. “All of our student-athletes are going to experience real, true greatness under Trev’s leadership.”
One of the first challenges Alberts will face is adjusting to the era of name, image and likeness agreements college athletes are now allowed to sign.
“That’s going to change a lot of different things. But I think Trev is up for that challenge,” Schafer said.
Schafer said Senior Deputy A.D. Garrett Klassy, who served as the interim A.D., will assist Alberts in navigating that field. Klassy has played the leading role in drafting and finalizing UNL’s NIL policies for the last two years.
“It’s clear that Garrett Klassy is one of the nation’s experts in athletics when it comes to (NIL),” Schafer said.