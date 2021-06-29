UNL chancellor Ronnie Green discusses Husker A.D. search: 'We need the right leader'

LINCOLN — The leader of Nebraska’s search for a new athletic director has not interviewed any potential candidates or offered the job to anyone, he said Tuesday.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green does anticipate hiring the replacement for Bill Moos in "a matter of weeks" or by the end of July at the latest. Moos retires June 30.

“This is not a position we want to have lingering for a long period of time,” Green said in an interview with The World-Herald. “We need the right leader here, and we need them ahead of the year we’re getting ready to move into. We’re coming out of a pandemic and we’re coming into a competition year and school year. I want that leader in place as soon as we can put them there — but we’re going to hire the right person.”

He is using the assistance of a search firm while retaining authority on the process. A “strong, representative” search advisory committee designed to “screen and vet” candidates that Green might interview is already “operative,” he said.

“I will rely on their counsel,” Green said.

He declined to name any of the committee members, including whether football coach Scott Frost is part of it. Ultimately the final decision is his, Green said.