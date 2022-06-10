USA Today sues UNL over details on Scott Frost's and Fred Hoiberg's restructured contracts

USA Today filed a public records lawsuit against UNL's director of records for denying a request to provide details about the metrics outlined in football coach Scott Frost's and basketball coach Fred Hoiberg's restructured contracts.

In a letter dated Dec. 13, Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth O. Gau concluded the requested document could be lawfully withheld under the state's public records statutes.

In the lawsuit filed Friday afternoon in Lancaster County District Court, Gannett Satellite Information Network LLC, which publishes USA Today, sued Jaclyn Klintoe, NU's director of university records.

In April, Klintoe denied a reporter's request for Frost's records, then declined a request for Hoiberg's records a month later.

In both, Klintoe said the requests fell within an exception from disclosure for “personal information in records regarding personnel of public bodies other than salaries and routine directory information."

In the lawsuit filed Friday, attorney Michael Coyle, who is representing USA Today, alleges that the records requested contain information that determine the amount of Frost’s and Hoiberg's salaries "and are therefore encompassed within the meaning of 'salary information.'"

He is asking the court either to order Klintoe to immediately provide the records or give her a deadline to provide them or answer the allegations and provide grounds for why she declined the request and set the matter for trial.

A university spokeswoman didn't return requests for comment Friday afternoon.

According to previously released information, Frost's restructured contract includes a reduction in salary from $5 million to $4 million in 2022 and a smaller buyout if he is fired after the 2022 season. But it also includes the potential for the fourth-year Husker coach to earn an extension.

It also gives Frost the opportunity to have his salary bumped back to $5 million in 2023 and beyond if the program achieves certain "metrics" next season, which he and the university agreed on. The length of the agreement will extend by a year through Dec. 31, 2027, if those metrics are achieved.

Athletic Director Trev Alberts had referenced "very clearly defined expectations" for Frost, but didn't say what the agreed upon metrics were.

"I don’t know that those will be made public — I just don’t think that’s fair — but if some coach, any coach in the athletic department is separated from, he or she will not be surprised, let’s put it that way," Alberts said in November.

As for Hoiberg, his salary next season drops from $3.5 million to $3.25 million. The coach also gave up a $500,000 retention bonus. His buyout was reduced from $15 million after next season to $11 million.

Like Frost, Hoiberg's contract included undisclosed "metrics" for next season.