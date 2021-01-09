A position-by-position breakdown of the Nebraska volleyball team

Many expected Meyer, the first three-time World-Herald prep athlete of the year, to ease into college volleyball. However, during the Red-White scrimmage, she looked like she belonged and more than held her own with six kills on 10 swings without any errors. Meyer has the athleticism to be an elite college player and she might have been helped by the season delay to get more reps and experience in practice.

OUTSIDE HITTER

The Huskers return all three starters at outside hitter after each had solid years last season. On the left side, senior Lexi Sun and sophomore Madi Kubik will likely hold down the fort. Sun improved her hitting percentage from .195 as a sophomore to .270 last season. She led the team with 3.57 kills per set and was a third-team All-American. Sun still has room to improve her game through more efficient termination and passing.

Kubik was the VolleyballMag.com National Freshman of the Year and became one of the Huskers’ best players after a shaky first month. She was third on the team in kills at 2.73 per set. Kubik was also third in digs as many teams targeted her in serve receive. If the passing of Sun and Kubik has improved, the Huskers will be much more dangerous.