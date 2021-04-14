After 19 days without playing, Nebraska volleyball will face Texas State in NCAA tournament

During the past two weeks, Nebraska spent more time in the weight room to make sure their bodies were healthy. The Huskers were also strategic with rest and took the weekend of their Penn State matches off and worked in more breaks than usual.

“We've been going since probably August and so it was nice to have a little time off,” Junior setter Nicklin Hames said. “I think it really made us excited about (the last) week of practice and then going into the tournament.”

In addition to the rest, NU changed up the structure of practices. The Huskers mixed up their drills and changed how they scored practices to add an extra layer of competition.

Senior Lauren Stivrins said the biggest challenge was blocking out all the factors they can’t control and focusing on their ultimate objective of winning a title. To help that end, the players and coaches broke down their big picture goals into daily tasks and outcomes they want to achieve in practice.

“I think the toughest part is just trying to stay focused and keep our eye on the prize,” Stivrins said. “It's such a different energy and feeling when you're playing as opposed to coming in and practicing, but I think that our team has done a really good job of staying focused and staying ready.”