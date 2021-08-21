After Nebraska volleyball's scrimmage, questions over lineup and Hames' status remain

LINCOLN — In a way, a tie was an appropriate finish for Nebraska’s Red-White scrimmage.
The Huskers put on a good show, and everyone went home happy in the first in-person volleyball match at the Devaney Center since December 2019 as they hosted 7,940 fans Saturday night.
The final score was essentially meaningless as players frequently switched teams and the match ended with the White squad winning the first and third sets (25-22, 25-13) and the Red taking the second and fourth (26-24, 25-17).
The real winner might have been NU coach John Cook and assistant Jaylen Reyes, who coached the winning side in all four sets over associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand.
The players and coaches welcomed the fans back to the Devaney with a celebration and several unique features. Athletic Director Trev Alberts and Cook each addressed the crowd before the first serve. During the starting lineup introductions, the players lined the concourse and delivered autographed volleyballs to fans in the upper sections.
“I don’t have the words to describe what this looks like or how it feels,” Cook said before the match.
While the event was a celebration of Husker volleyball, the play on the court gave a few insights into what the 2021 team is going to look like for the upcoming season. It could be easy to list off all the many unknowns, but here is what we learned and what we know the week before Nebraska officially opens its season on Friday.
What we know
Left vs. right: Cook said that he was training almost all the outside hitters at both pins, but during the scrimmage, the players generally stayed from the same pin the entire scrimmage. Senior Lexi Sun, junior Madi Kubik and freshman Ally Batenhorst hit from the left pin, while freshmen Lindsay Krause and Whitney Lauenstein played at opposite.
The outsides’ stats weren’t exceptional, but Sun led the way with 16 kills and a .292 hitting percentage. Kubik had 14 kills, but 13 errors. Batenhorst finished with 12 kills and 12 digs. At opposite, Lauenstein had 14 kills, and the biggest hit of the match as she knocked Kubik back a few steps with a kill to end the third set. Krause added 12 kills.
Talented freshmen: This lesson we learned leads to a lot of the unknowns because the freshmen came in and left their mark on the match. The five freshmen who played didn’t look nervous, and three players recorded kills during the first four rallies of the match. Cook talked about how NU freshmen are often most nervous before their first Red-White scrimmage, but this crop of newbies looked the part and flourished. Yes, they made mistakes, but the pure talent is there.
The Huskers missed the fans: Once again, Nebraska sold out a scrimmage with more than 7,000 paid tickets in something that doesn’t happen anywhere else. During in-match interviews and the postgame press conference, the players gushed about how much they appreciated the fans being back after a season of largely empty arenas.
“Before the game, we were all shocked that it was actually happening and that we would actually have a full Devaney Sports Center for the first time in two years,” Sun said. “When I was up there getting introduced, it brought me to tears just hearing the crowd scream and cheer for us. Just to get another opportunity to be able to play this season made me all the more thankful to be here tonight.”
What we don’t know
A starting lineup: Pretty much everything is up in the air. Any combination of the five outside hitters, three middle blockers and three liberos/defensive specialists could appear in the starting lineup next week. The only player who didn’t play was freshman Rylee Gray, who is dealing with shoulder soreness. The rest of the middle blockers shone, led by senior Callie Schwarzenbach’s 12 kills at a .393 clip and nine blocks. Sophomore Kalynn Meyer added seven kills and eight blocks, while senior Kayla Caffey had six kills.
Cook looks at the depth as a bonus as he has plenty of options and it will allow him to mix up lineups for their two matches on Friday.
“I’m just as perplexed, right now, as I was before this match today,” Cook said.
Who is playing libero: While freshman Lexi Rodriguez and sophomore Keonilei Akana wore the black libero jerseys, the Huskers essentially used three liberos as Kenzie Knuckles only played back row. All looked good, and passing will be a major strength for the Huskers this year, but who dons the libero jersey is uncertain. Akana and Knuckles each finished with 20 digs while playing the entire match for the White team, while Rodriguez tallied 16 for the Red.
Hames’ status: The assumption was setter Nicklin Hames was as close to a lock as a starter this team has, but she left the scrimmage in the fourth set with an ankle injury. After lying on the court on her back in tears, she was assisted off by the training staff barely putting any weight on her right foot. Cook didn’t have any updates after the match on the severity of the injury, or an idea of how much time she’d be out, if at all.
“That was kind of a freak play that happened,” Cook said. “She’s a tough kid and was crying so I’m a little bit concerned. She hasn’t gotten hurt for four years, so that’s, it’s pretty unusual deal.”
On the positive side, freshman Kennedi Orr looked solid in her first competitive match in almost a year after injuring her knee last fall. The 6-foot setter finished with 25 assists and three blocks. After she jumped in for Hames in the fourth set, the Red team didn’t miss a beat.
Red.......22 26 13 25
White....25 24 25 17
Totals (kills-ace-blocks): Sun 16-0-3, Kubik 14-0-2, Lauenstein 14-1-2, Schwarzenbach 12-0-9, Krause 12-0-0, Batenhorst 12-0-1, Meyer 7-0-8, Caffey 6-0-2, Knuckles 3-1-0, Hames 1-0-2, Orr 1-0-3, Akana 0-2-0, Rodriguez 0-1-0. Totals: 98-5-19.
Digs: Kunckles 20, Akana 20, Rodriguez 16, Batenhorst 12, Hames 11, Kubik 8, Evans 8, Lauenstein 6, Krause 5, Sun 2, Schwarzenbach 1, Meyer 1, Orr 1.