After Nebraska volleyball's scrimmage, questions over lineup and Hames' status remain

“Before the game, we were all shocked that it was actually happening and that we would actually have a full Devaney Sports Center for the first time in two years,” Sun said. “When I was up there getting introduced, it brought me to tears just hearing the crowd scream and cheer for us. Just to get another opportunity to be able to play this season made me all the more thankful to be here tonight.”

What we don’t know

A starting lineup: Pretty much everything is up in the air. Any combination of the five outside hitters, three middle blockers and three liberos/defensive specialists could appear in the starting lineup next week. The only player who didn’t play was freshman Rylee Gray, who is dealing with shoulder soreness. The rest of the middle blockers shone, led by senior Callie Schwarzenbach’s 12 kills at a .393 clip and nine blocks. Sophomore Kalynn Meyer added seven kills and eight blocks, while senior Kayla Caffey had six kills.

Cook looks at the depth as a bonus as he has plenty of options and it will allow him to mix up lineups for their two matches on Friday.

“I’m just as perplexed, right now, as I was before this match today,” Cook said.