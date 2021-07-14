Arneal: What weighs on Lauren Stivrins' decision to come back for Nebraska volleyball?

LINCOLN — Multiple times this past season, middle blocker Lauren Stivrins put the Huskers on her back, seemingly carrying them to victory.
Now the success of NU this fall might depend on Stivrins’ back.
The three-time All-American hasn't finalized her plans for the upcoming season, but Stivrins returned to Lincoln to recover from back surgery after she was injured late in the season. She didn't play in the regional semifinal against Baylor, but returned with seven kills on .357 hitting in the season-ending loss to Texas.
“I have not made a final decision about playing in the fall,” Stivrins tweeted June 28. “I am still rehabbing my back & will worry about the fall once I’m healthy again.”
She is allowed to return for an additional season because of an NCAA ruling granting an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic.
Fellow senior Lexi Sun already decided to return to NU. She said during a recent radio interview that she wanted to return to experience a “real senior season, play in front of Nebraska fans again and take advantage of the new name, image, likeness rules."
Stivrins, however, has mostly remained silent publicly since the Huskers’ season ended in April.
Twice this summer Nebraska coaches made statements indicating Stivrins would return. Both times the statements were walked back.
The first came June 16 by associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand during the Big Red Blitz. While speaking in Chadron, Hildebrand said she would be back. But the athletic department clarified a few hours later that Stivrins was only back in Lincoln while rehabbing from surgery.
Two weeks later, coach John Cook said during an interview with VolleyballMag.com that Stivrins would play for Nebraska this fall if healthy. This time Stivrins took to Twitter with her only public statement about her status.
Stivrins was one of the best players in the nation last season with the third-highest hitting percentage (.468) in the NCAA, so her return dramatically improves the Huskers’ prospects.
Nebraska isn’t lacking depth at middle blocker, though.
Junior transfer Kayla Caffey provided a spark with her attack. She finished with a hitting percentage of .380, sixth in the Big Ten. Junior Callie Schwarzenbach was relegated to the bench most of the season after starting every match she played her first two seasons at NU. Freshmen Kalynn Meyer and Rylee Gray will also battle for playing time and provide depth.
However, none can offer the upside, experience and leadership of Stivrins. As a two-year captain, Stivrins is the emotional core of the Huskers. While setter Nicklin Hames is the spark, Stivrins is the steady workhorse. She will pummel opponents into submission and play with a brash, confident mean streak.
While Schwarzenbach and the freshmen could step in and play at a high level, adding Stivrins to the mix would elevate the Huskers into a national championship contender, an annual expectation at Nebraska.
Stivrins provides elite offense in the middle few can match. She has a great connection with Hames, and her slide play is one of the most explosive in college volleyball. She's not the top blocker on the team, but she still provides a physical threat at the net and dabbled in serving at times. No one can offer the complete package Stivrins does.
On the flip side, recovering from back surgery — even if it's minor — can be tricky. Cook was vague about the injury after Stivrins didn’t play in the regional semifinal, so the severity isn’t known.
Plus, Stivrins redshirted her freshman year and she’s already been at Nebraska five years. She may be eager to begin the next chapter of her career, whether that be pro volleyball or other ventures.
With less than a month until fall camp opens at Nebraska, it will be a few more weeks before Stivrins might make a decision.
The season doesn’t rest on her back as the Huskers will be a great team without her. But if she returns, Nebraska could be elite.