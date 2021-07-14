Arneal: What weighs on Lauren Stivrins' decision to come back for Nebraska volleyball?

The first came June 16 by associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand during the Big Red Blitz. While speaking in Chadron, Hildebrand said she would be back. But the athletic department clarified a few hours later that Stivrins was only back in Lincoln while rehabbing from surgery.

Two weeks later, coach John Cook said during an interview with VolleyballMag.com that Stivrins would play for Nebraska this fall if healthy. This time Stivrins took to Twitter with her only public statement about her status.

Stivrins was one of the best players in the nation last season with the third-highest hitting percentage (.468) in the NCAA, so her return dramatically improves the Huskers’ prospects.

Nebraska isn’t lacking depth at middle blocker, though.

Junior transfer Kayla Caffey provided a spark with her attack. She finished with a hitting percentage of .380, sixth in the Big Ten. Junior Callie Schwarzenbach was relegated to the bench most of the season after starting every match she played her first two seasons at NU. Freshmen Kalynn Meyer and Rylee Gray will also battle for playing time and provide depth.