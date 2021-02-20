Avoiding slow starts will be key in Nebraska volleyball's rematch with Minnesota

LINCOLN — After an errant serve receive sent Nicklin Hames chasing the ball into the front row of the empty bleachers, the fourth-ranked Huskers gathered for a post-point huddle and stuck together for just a few seconds longer than normal trying to encourage each other.
Despite the pep talk, it was happening again.
For the third straight set, the Huskers fell behind early against No. 5 Minnesota. The Gophers won the next two rallies as well to cap off six unanswered points for a 6-1 lead in the third set before Nebraska recorded a side out.
Minnesota (9-0) started each set quickly as it outscored by a combined 27-13 during the first 10 points of each set. The Husker also 6-1 and 8-2 in the first two sets, respectively. Nebraska coach John Cook said their goal needs to be the first team to five points each set.
“I guess they think they can turn it on, I don't know,” Cook said. “We have to make an adjustment there and understand how hard we have to play and how well we have to execute from the very first point. We can't play your way into a game against a good team.”
When the teams meet again Sunday morning at 11, the Huskers (6-1) will have to start each set with more urgency to avenge its Friday loss.
Unlike previous years, when a packed crowd would offer an encouraging cheer after opponents ran off a few points, the Huskers were left on their own to try to dig themselves out of the early deficits.
In the first set, Nebraska called a time out down 6-1 and Jazz Sweet ended the run on the next rally. For the next two sets, Cook let the Huskers figure it out on their own.
Sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik said they need to set a better tone out of the gate.
“We just need to start from the first ball,” she said. “We were waiting until the score was 8-2 to get going. And against a team like that, you can't do that. So you just got to get going quicker."
Nebraska showed progress in the series opener as it neutralized Minnesota in the fourth set as they played to a 5-5 tie in the first 10 points.
Slow starts aren’t new for the Huskers as they also stumbled out of the gates last weekend against Rutgers and dropped the first set against the 1-8 Scarlet Knights.
Against Minnesota, the Huskers fell behind in each of the first three sets, usually giving up scoring runs with libero CC McGraw at the service line. McGraw frustrated NU as the Gopher libero scored 23 points when she was serving.
Hames said the vibe for a big match was weird and the Huskers lacked urgency at times. They often wouldn’t pick up their level of play until they were down by five or six points.
“I don't think we need to start down like that,” she said. “We're gonna really make an emphasis on Sunday and starting those first 10 points out really strong.”
The key for the Huskers changing their fate against Minnesota will be finding a way to contain Stephanie Samedy. The senior outside hitter finished with 27 kills, which was more than half of the Gophers' 51 kills. Samedy hit .386, while the rest of the team combined to hit just .100 on 100 attacks.
NU will also have to pass better to set up more options on offense. Too often on Friday the Huskers’ attack was predictable, which literally played into Minnesota hands. The Gophers finished with a Devaney Center record 20 blocks as Regan Pittman also posted an arena best performance with 14 stuffs.
Cook said he hopes Nebraska’s first loss of the season will open their eyes and inspire them to have a better mindset entering the rematch.
“We should have a better understanding of the level we're gonna have to play at Sunday if we want to be successful,” he said.