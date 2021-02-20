Avoiding slow starts will be key in Nebraska volleyball's rematch with Minnesota

In the first set, Nebraska called a time out down 6-1 and Jazz Sweet ended the run on the next rally. For the next two sets, Cook let the Huskers figure it out on their own.

Sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik said they need to set a better tone out of the gate.

“We just need to start from the first ball,” she said. “We were waiting until the score was 8-2 to get going. And against a team like that, you can't do that. So you just got to get going quicker."

Nebraska showed progress in the series opener as it neutralized Minnesota in the fourth set as they played to a 5-5 tie in the first 10 points.

Slow starts aren’t new for the Huskers as they also stumbled out of the gates last weekend against Rutgers and dropped the first set against the 1-8 Scarlet Knights.

Against Minnesota, the Huskers fell behind in each of the first three sets, usually giving up scoring runs with libero CC McGraw at the service line. McGraw frustrated NU as the Gopher libero scored 23 points when she was serving.

Hames said the vibe for a big match was weird and the Huskers lacked urgency at times. They often wouldn’t pick up their level of play until they were down by five or six points.