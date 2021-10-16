Behind Madi Kubik's 19 kills, No. 9 Nebraska volleyball sweeps Illinois

LINCOLN — Madi Kubik did a little bit of everything for Nebraska volleyball Saturday evening.
The junior outside hitter terminated from all over the court, served well, got in a few digs and even carried out the water bottles from the locker room between sets.
Kubik finished with 19 kills and a .457 hitting percentage as the No. 9 Huskers swept Illinois 25-21, 25-15, 25-19 at the Devaney Center.
Senior setter Nicklin Hames finished with 32 assists and 10 digs, while freshman libero amassed a match-high 17 digs. Freshman opposite hitter Lindsay Krause totaled seven kills, while senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins had five at a .455 clip.
The Huskers (14-3, 8-0) jumped ahead in the first set 9-3 after five straight points, which included four kills from Kubik. Neither team was particularly sharp early. Both teams were blocked on their first attack and the Illini never got into positive numbers the rest of the way as they finished the set with nine kills and nine errors. The Huskers hit .121 in the set with seven errors, five of which came on Illinois blocks. Outside of Kubik (six kills at a .500 clip), NU recorded just five kills and six errors.
NU came out firing in the second set as it recorded 10 kills on its first 13 swings as it took a 13-6 lead. After being shut out in the first set, Krause came on strong with five kills in the second set, including two in the final three rallies — she teamed up with Stivrins on other points. Kubik continued to dominate as she added eight kills on 14 swings.
Illinois (12-7, 4-4) grabbed a 5-2 lead as it blocked NU twice early, but the Huskers quickly turned the set around with an 11-2 run. The Illini got as close as 22-17 late, but NU regrouped and Kubik finished the match with a kill to tie her season-high.
The loss was Illinois’ seventh on the season, but its first sweep. The Illini finished hitting .100 as they also had 11 service errors.
