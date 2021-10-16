Behind Madi Kubik's 19 kills, No. 9 Nebraska volleyball sweeps Illinois

LINCOLN — Madi Kubik did a little bit of everything for Nebraska volleyball Saturday evening.

The junior outside hitter terminated from all over the court, served well, got in a few digs and even carried out the water bottles from the locker room between sets.

Kubik finished with 19 kills and a .457 hitting percentage as the No. 9 Huskers swept Illinois 25-21, 25-15, 25-19 at the Devaney Center.

Senior setter Nicklin Hames finished with 32 assists and 10 digs, while freshman libero amassed a match-high 17 digs. Freshman opposite hitter Lindsay Krause totaled seven kills, while senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins had five at a .455 clip.

The Huskers (14-3, 8-0) jumped ahead in the first set 9-3 after five straight points, which included four kills from Kubik. Neither team was particularly sharp early. Both teams were blocked on their first attack and the Illini never got into positive numbers the rest of the way as they finished the set with nine kills and nine errors. The Huskers hit .121 in the set with seven errors, five of which came on Illinois blocks. Outside of Kubik (six kills at a .500 clip), NU recorded just five kills and six errors.