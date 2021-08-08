Big Red trio of Larson, Wong-Orantes, Robinson help USA volleyball net Olympic gold

TOKYO — To make history, the U.S. women’s volleyball team had to do it against a foe that had twice defeated the Americans in an Olympic final: Brazil.
This time, the U.S. — and a trio of Huskers — was golden.
The Americans won 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 Sunday to net the country’s first Olympic gold medal in women’s volleyball. The U.S. was 0 for 3 in previous title matches, losing to Brazil in 2008 and 2012 and China in 1984.
Former Husker All-American and Logan View grad Jordan Larson finished it with the match-clinching kill. She was on the silver medal team in 2012. Then she won bronze in 2016.
Another ex-Husker, Justine Wong-Orantes, struck gold in her first Games. During the TV broadcast, both announcers said she has been the best libero in the tournament. She was No. 1 in serve-receive and No. 3 in digs, anchoring the Olympics' top-rated defense.
"She's been remarkable," Kevin Barnett said near the end of the second set.
Kelsey Robinson, the Big Ten player of the year in 2013 at NU, was in her second Olympics.
The victory also pushed the U.S. ahead of China 39-38 for the overall lead in golds as the Games come to a close.
In the opening set, Larson had six kills on 10 swings as the U.S. hit .356 overall. And the Americans held Brazil to .172 attacking.
In the second set, the U.S. trailed early but gained control with a 6-0 run to go up 18-9. The Americans won the final point on a service error.
In the final set, the U.S. capitalized on an 8-1 run to pull away. And it was Larson's 12th kill in what could be her final match for Team USA that ended it.
Though the U.S. has been among the sport's powers the past 20 years, it had only one major title: the 2014 FIVB world championship. Now the three Huskers and Team USA have another.