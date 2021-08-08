Big Red trio of Larson, Wong-Orantes, Robinson help USA volleyball net Olympic gold

TOKYO — To make history, the U.S. women’s volleyball team had to do it against a foe that had twice defeated the Americans in an Olympic final: Brazil.

This time, the U.S. — and a trio of Huskers — was golden.

The Americans won 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 Sunday to net the country’s first Olympic gold medal in women’s volleyball. The U.S. was 0 for 3 in previous title matches, losing to Brazil in 2008 and 2012 and China in 1984.

Former Husker All-American and Logan View grad Jordan Larson finished it with the match-clinching kill. She was on the silver medal team in 2012. Then she won bronze in 2016.

Another ex-Husker, Justine Wong-Orantes, struck gold in her first Games. During the TV broadcast, both announcers said she has been the best libero in the tournament. She was No. 1 in serve-receive and No. 3 in digs, anchoring the Olympics' top-rated defense.

"She's been remarkable," Kevin Barnett said near the end of the second set.

Kelsey Robinson, the Big Ten player of the year in 2013 at NU, was in her second Olympics.

The victory also pushed the U.S. ahead of China 39-38 for the overall lead in golds as the Games come to a close.