Big Ten volleyball rankings, compiled by Lincoln Arneal

The Big Ten season finally concluded Saturday night when Northwestern knocked off Maryland in five sets.
The match capped a long journey in which none of the Big Ten teams played all 22 scheduled matches. The league played 118 of the 154 scheduled matches during the 11-week season. Five teams played 20 matches, while Northwestern was dogged by two COVID-19 breaks and played just 10 times this season. Only five matches that were postponed were ultimately made up at a later date.
The NCAA still viewed the Big Ten as an elite league as it received five of the 18 at-large bids in the reduced field. The six Big Ten teams were the most from one league, one more than the Pac-12, and all six received seeds for the top 16 teams.
In the end, the Big Ten standings (and power rankings) ended the same way as they started, with Wisconsin on top.
1. Wisconsin (15-0, Previous rank: 1)
The Badgers ran the table and dropped just three sets all season. However, Wisconsin played only three matches against NCAA-qualifying teams after the series against Nebraska and Penn State were scrapped. The Badgers got in one match against Minnesota in which neither team had its starting setter. They did sweep Purdue twice to kick off the year and weren’t scheduled to play Ohio State. On the debate of whether Wisconsin is really that good or if its record is the result of a soft schedule, I lean toward the talent being legit. Health and consistency will determine if the Badgers make it back to the title match.
2. Nebraska (14-2, 2)
The Huskers get the nod over Minnesota after they split the season series. Each picked up a loss in the past month. While the polls viewed the Gophers’ as less damaging, Nebraska has a better offense and defense statistically. Nebraska was also deprived of two big series against Wisconsin and Penn State, but it looked dominant in 12 of its final 13 sets of the regular season. A rejuvenated Jazz Sweet will make a big difference come tournament time.
3. Minnesota (15-2, 3)
The Gophers finished ahead of Nebraska in the standings by half a game, but stay No. 3 here. They are finally back to full strength after missing two weeks in March with a COVID outbreak. They were missing setter Melani Shaffmaster and libero CC McGraw against the Badgers. Stephanie Samedy is a national player of the year candidate who should shine in the postseason.
4. Purdue (14-6, 6)
The Boilermakers played the toughest schedule amongst the top teams, only missing out on Nebraska. They lost a pair of matches to Wisconsin and Minnesota. And split series against Penn State and Illinois. Purdue topped Ohio State twice during the last weekend in March for its most impressive wins of the season. The loss to Illinois to end the regular season was a head-scratcher, but the Boilermakers were penalized and received the No. 7 overall seed in the tournament.
5. Ohio State (15-3, 4)
First-year coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg was my choice for Big Ten coach of the year. The Buckeyes were the surprise of the league and used several freshmen (OH Emily Londot, 4.03 kills per set, and Rylee Rader, .422 hitting percentage) to jump into the top half of the league and the No. 9 seed in the tournament. They will also have a long delay before starting postseason play as the last-week matchup against Indiana was canceled.
6. Penn State (9-5, 5)
The Nittany Lions might have been beneficiaries of a COVID break to end the season. Matches against Wisconsin and Nebraska were called off. Had Penn State gone 0-4 in those, that would have put the committee in a tough spot to determine if a .500 Penn State team was worthy of an at-large bid. Going 1-3 in those imaginary matches might have gotten PSU in. It was all moot as the Nittany Lions got the No. 13 overall seed. Let’s hope they are back to full strength once the tournament starts.
7. Illinois (7-11, 7)
The Illini might have had the toughest schedule this season. They had matches canceled against Northwestern and Michigan State and weren’t scheduled to play Michigan and Rutgers. After beating Iowa to start the season, Illinois lost its next 10 matches. It finished strong and beat Purdue in five sets to end the season, which was the only time a team in the top six lost to an opponent outside that group. Nebraska coach John Cook said he felt Illinois was worthy of being a tournament team.
8. Michigan (4-9, 8)
The Wolverines battled through two COVID pauses and a rough end of the season, closing the year with Nebraska-Ohio State-Wisconsin. Paige Jones and Jess Mruzik were both in the top 10 in the league for kills per set, but defense was the Wolverines’ downfall as their opponents hit .245, which was 11th in the conference.
9. Rutgers (6-14, 11)
Watch out for the Scarlet Knights! They closed the season with four straight wins with series sweeps against Michigan State and Maryland. In Rutgers’ first six years in the league, it won a total of three conference matches. It won double that this season alone. First-year coach Caitlin Schweihofer finally has some talent in New Jersey.
10. Indiana (5-15, 12)
The Hoosiers went 5-7 against unranked opponents. Granted, two of those wins were forfeits by Northwestern. They were young this year with nine first-year players on the roster, and four of their top five attackers were freshmen. Consistency was a key issue as IU failed to sweep a series this year.
11. Maryland (5-15, 14)
Now we get to the bottom tier of the rankings where these four teams all picked up wins against one another. The Terrapins lost nine of their first 10 matches but rebounded late. The win over Michigan in February lifts Maryland over its peers.
12. Iowa (4-16, 10)
The Hawkeyes opened up a new arena this year. Perhaps that commitment will start to improve the results on the court. Junior Courtney Buzzerio was an exciting player in a 6-2 system as a 6-foot-5 setter/attacker, but Iowa lacks the firepower to compete at a high level.
13. Northwestern (4-10, 9)
This was a lost year for the Wildcats. They only played 10 matches, but four matches were retroactively ruled forfeits during the last week of the season. They started strong with two wins against Rutgers, but then won just twice the rest of the season: five-set victories over Iowa and Maryland. Former Husker Megan Miller led Northwestern with 118 digs.
14. Michigan State (3-12, 13)
The Spartans were picked to finish ninth in the preseason league poll but never got on track. MSU won twice against Maryland, but the highlight of the season might have been taking Ohio State to five sets.