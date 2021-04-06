Big Ten volleyball rankings, compiled by Lincoln Arneal

The Big Ten season finally concluded Saturday night when Northwestern knocked off Maryland in five sets.

The match capped a long journey in which none of the Big Ten teams played all 22 scheduled matches. The league played 118 of the 154 scheduled matches during the 11-week season. Five teams played 20 matches, while Northwestern was dogged by two COVID-19 breaks and played just 10 times this season. Only five matches that were postponed were ultimately made up at a later date.

The NCAA still viewed the Big Ten as an elite league as it received five of the 18 at-large bids in the reduced field. The six Big Ten teams were the most from one league, one more than the Pac-12, and all six received seeds for the top 16 teams.

In the end, the Big Ten standings (and power rankings) ended the same way as they started, with Wisconsin on top.

1. Wisconsin (15-0, Previous rank: 1)