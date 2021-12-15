Breaking down Nebraska volleyball vs. Pittsburgh in the Final Four

During football season, the Two-Minute Drill provided an in-depth breakdown of all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Husker games. Today we take the same approach for Nebraska’s national semifinal matchup with Pittsburgh.

* * *

Attack

Pitt is one of the best offenses in the country averaging 14.26 kills per set at a .286 hitting percentage, both of which are in the top 10 in the nation. The Panthers have balance and power as four players average more than three kills per set. They run a quick offense and if they can stay aggressive they will generate lots of kills. Nebraska has struggled at times this year remaining consistent with its offense with lots of moving parts. The lineup it settled on for the postseason with freshmen Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause has found another gear. While they won’t overpower many teams, they are crafty and persistent. EDGE: Pitt

Setting