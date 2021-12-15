Breaking down Nebraska volleyball vs. Pittsburgh in the Final Four

During football season, the Two-Minute Drill provided an in-depth breakdown of all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Husker games. Today we take the same approach for Nebraska’s national semifinal matchup with Pittsburgh.
* * *
Attack
Pitt is one of the best offenses in the country averaging 14.26 kills per set at a .286 hitting percentage, both of which are in the top 10 in the nation. The Panthers have balance and power as four players average more than three kills per set. They run a quick offense and if they can stay aggressive they will generate lots of kills. Nebraska has struggled at times this year remaining consistent with its offense with lots of moving parts. The lineup it settled on for the postseason with freshmen Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause has found another gear. While they won’t overpower many teams, they are crafty and persistent. EDGE: Pitt
Setting
Nicklin Hames is in her fourth year running the Nebraska offense and is making her second Final Four appearance. Like the attack, consistency has been an issue, but she was named the most outstanding player of the Austin Regional. If Hames can run a balanced in-system offense, she’ll raise the Huskers to another level. The Panthers run a two-setter system, which allows them to get more attackers on the court, but it’s been almost 20 years since a two-setter offense has won a title. EDGE: Nebraska
Serving
The Huskers are one of the best serving teams in the nation, led by 40 aces from sophomore Keonilei Akana. Pitt has the same number of aces per set as NU (1.5), but NU has better metrics outside of aces forcing teams to terminate at a lower clip. The Huskers also have fewer service errors and give up fewer aces than Pitt. EDGE: Nebraska
Block/defense
Both teams feature strong, physical middle blockers and average 2.4/2.5 blocks per set, but Nebraska separates itself with its floor defense. It features first-team All-America libero Lexi Rodriguez and two other defensive specialists who could be the starting libero at most other schools. Platteview graduate Sabrina Starks leads Pitt with 1.1 blocks per set. EDGE: Nebraska
Coaching/intangibles
Nebraska is making its 16th appearance in the Final Four, which includes 10 by coach John Cook. The Panthers and coach Dan Fisher are making their national semifinal debut. Nebraska is playing its best volleyball of the season and is coming off a major win at No. 2 Texas. Pitt has lots of attacking depth, but the question of Kayla Lund's health looms large. The All-America outside hitter missed two matches at the end of the regular season and struggled at times in the regional round. Pitt could have a friendly crowd as their fans have just a three-hour drive to Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. EDGE: Nebraska
Prediction
Nebraska in four sets. It will be a tight match, but if Nebraska can replicate its serving and defense from the Texas match, the Huskers will be hard to beat.