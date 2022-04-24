Callie Schwarzenbach got one (unlikely) final swing with Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — When Callie Schwarzenbach announced she was transferring to Long Beach State in January, she thought her Nebraska career was finished.

Nebraska, however, wasn’t finished with her.

The Huskers needed help at middle blocker this spring season with lots of moving parts. So the coaches approached her during spring break at the end of beach season.

“I was a little nervous at first because it's been awhile,” Schwarzenbach said Saturday after NU's four-set exhibition win over Kansas. “But with the girls, it was almost like I had never left, which was really comforting to come back to, so it was really fun.”

Since last year's national championship match, Schwarzenbach worked out every day in her apartment’s gym but hadn’t played much volleyball. She was also taking a heavy class load to finish her degree in nutrition and health sciences in May.

With Kayla Caffey’s eligibility this fall still up in the air, coach John Cook turned to Schwarzenbach to see if she would be willing to play in the spring match against the Jayhawks.

Her response? Sure, why not?

"I've been training with them the whole time," she said. "What's different? It's gonna be against a different team. So yeah, it was a good last round with them."

The 6-foot-5 senior recorded four kills and five blocks. She also participated in the autograph session after the match, giving her one more chance to interact with the fans.

Schwarzenbach isn’t saying goodbye for long. She will be in Lincoln this fall, when Long Beach State and new coach Tyler Hildebrand return for a regular-season match.

Schwarzenbach is excited about her California adventure and was glad she got the chance to play with the Huskers once more time, and have a bit of closure on this chapter of her career.

“I think it was a great opportunity to say goodbye because I wasn't sure during our championship game that it was my last time,” she said. “So it was good to have an official goodbye, kind of a last hurrah.”

Ready for fall

With the beach and spring indoor season wrapped up, Cook said he can’t wait for fall camp to start in August.

In addition to the roster that played in the spring match, the Huskers welcome middle blockers Kaitlyn Hord and Maggie Mendelson this summer.

The upcoming season could culminate with a trip to the Final Four in Omaha. In addition, the Huskers have nonconference matches against Stanford, Creighton, Pepperdine, Kentucky, Mississippi and Long Beach State — the latter three schools all are led by former Nebraska assistants.

“They're just fun to be around. They're fun to coach. They're an awesome group,” Cook said. “I am very excited and we got a great schedule. The Final Four is in Omaha and we have to go for it.”

Though Nebraska returns a lot of key players from a national runner-up finish, senior Madi Kubik said they still have lots of room to grow.

“We have not even gotten close to tapping into our full potential, which is really cool,” she said. “I think I'm just excited to keep being in the gym because I love playing with these people. I think this group just really loves each other and we love playing next to each other.”

Strong statement

Freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick made a strong first impression in her NU debut with six kills and five blocks Saturday.

It took awhile for the Waverly graduate to settle into the match; she recorded her first kill midway through the second set.

Cook said Allick had some freshman moments, but bounced back and never let her effort dip. While her attacking improved as the match went on, Cook said Allick might have been the Huskers' best server statistically.

“She's born to be a volleyball player,” Cook said. “She been waiting to come to Nebraska and she's handled herself really well in practice.”

Allick also drew attention for her corn-themed headband. After the match, she tweeted the image of her headband showing where fans could also purchase it.

Promise kept

Nebraska was slated to play its spring match in Grand Island in 2020, but that was canceled by the pandemic.

After Grand Island kept its place in line, tickets for the 6,000-seat arena sold out in less than 10 minutes.

“When we called them and said, ‘OK, we're gonna honor our commitment.’ They lost it, pretty much,” Cook said. “I mean, they were like, ‘Are you kidding me? You guys are really coming back here?’ Ever since then, it’s been awesome and it’s been so exciting.”

The downside of the facility selling out so quickly is that many people who wanted tickets couldn't get them. One idea to help handle the demand is to play in the 15,500-seat Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"At some point, we may have to play in Pinnacle Bank,” Cook said. “Trev is pushing us to and pushing me, too."