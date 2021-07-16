Caroline Jurevicius commits to Nebraska volleyball

Two days and make that three Husker volleyball commits.
The most recent is Caroline Jurevicius, who tweeted her decision Friday. The right-side hitter from Ohio — the sixth-ranked overall recruit in the 2023 class by
Prepvolleyball.com — was the third commit, following setter Bergan Reilly and middle blocker Andi Jackson’s announcements Thursday, from the batch of juniors who attended NU’s annual Dream Team camp last weekend.
Jurevicius thanked her family for their support and the Husker coaching staff on Twitter.
She is the daughter of Joe Jurevicius, an NFL receiver from 1998 to 2008, and is currently in training with the Under-18 U.S. national team.
She plays for Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, which was state runner-up in Ohio’s Division II this past season.
