Chatelain: Absorbing 60-mph spikes? Liberos are the MVPs on the volleyball court

The horror stories make you wince.
Justine Wong-Orantes, 2021 Olympic gold medalist, once got hit so hard (by a Naya Crittenden spike) she got a concussion. “I stood up and had no idea where I was.”
Kayla Banwarth, Mississippi coach and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, stopped counting head shots “after the third or fourth concussion,” she said. The summer before her senior year at Nebraska, the team traveled to China and Banwarth got smacked in the face, twice in a row, by the same Chinese attacker.
Then there was the time an opposing spike chipped Banwarth’s tooth. She didn’t repair it, keeping a battle scar for life.
To play the position, Banwarth says, “you gotta be a little crazy.”
No kidding. Wearing the libero jersey is like playing middle linebacker without a helmet. Or dodgeball against Nolan Ryan. It’s like sparring with Bud Crawford. Or taking a walk in a hailstorm.
A world-class outside hitter can slam a volleyball at 60 mph. And the libero is supposed to stand 10 to 20 feet away, not only keeping the ball off the floor, but passing it precisely to her setter, too? Preposterous.
But in a sport defined by very tall women leaping above the net, floor defenders are gaining prestige.
“It’s really cool to see how much it’s evolved,” said Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly, a former Husker libero. “Coaches are starting to understand that it’s insanely important to have a great libero.”
The new poster child: Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez, first-team All-American and AVCA national freshman of the year. The Huskers boast college volleyball’s best defense and Rodriguez is their anchor, their tone-setter, their inspiration.
“This might be a little bit biased,” Banwarth said, “but I do think she’s the best libero in the country.”
Earlier this week, I reached out to Wong-Orantes (playing professionally in Germany) and Banwarth (at the Final Four) to get their perspective on the growing status of liberos and Nebraska’s newest sensation, Rodriguez. They heaped praise on the 5-foot-5 titan from Sterling, Illinois, who committed to Nebraska before her first day of high school.
Of course, Banwarth is the one who persuaded John Cook to offer the scholarship in the summer of 2017.
“I’m sitting there watching her, just having retired from the USA team, coming off a bronze medal, thinking to myself, ‘Wow, she’s doing things I can’t do.’ As a 14 year old!”
Banwarth laughs at the thought.
“Just the vision she had, the way she saw the game. You can tell when a libero is one step ahead of everybody else. She’s always in the right spot at the right time. She’s making very difficult plays look easy. To me, that is a testament to her vision, her touch and her volleyball IQ.”
According to the experts, a great libero demonstrates all of those skills.
“The game just kinda moves in slow motion for them,” Banwarth said. “They’re a half-step ahead of what happens next.”
But an elite libero like Rodriguez gives you something extra. The fun stuff. Presence, toughness and defiance. She imposes her will, making everyone else better.
“Even though Lexi is just a freshman, I feel like she just brings this calm presence to the court,” Wong-Orantes said. “But also, the mentality that this is my backcourt and I own it. This is my space.
“I feel like that kinda separates her from other liberos in the country. She’s really holding her own. Geez, I watched one play and she was basically digging half of the court.”
In the regional final against Texas, Rodriguez denied All-American Logan Eggleston and Skylar Fields multiple times. That affects a hitter’s psyche, Wong-Orantes said.
“You are really taking their confidence away and making them think twice,” the two-time Big Ten defensive player of the year said. “Next to a block kill, that’s the most demoralizing feeling. Having this big attack and then someone just scoops it up.”
Effort plays a huge role in a libero’s success, Wong-Orantes said, and “only you can control that. That’s why it’s so much fun. You get these crazy digs and everyone’s like, 'Whoa, how did you do that?'”
Defense is contagious, Wong-Orantes said. It inspires teammates to do the same.
“Lexi Rodriguez has done that for Nebraska. ... Their transition game is at a high level.”
Ten years ago, Cook’s program was better known for flashy hitters than floor burns. The mindset and culture changed after NU joined the Big Ten. Nebraska began emphasizing the back row, retooling around serve, pass and defense. They got quicker, scrappier and flat-out better.
“That is such a big pillar in Nebraska volleyball now,” Wong-Orantes said. “They’re really recruiting and searching for all of these little people.”
Ah, we forgot about size. Isn’t that part of the libero's arsenal? Isn’t it integral to their mystique? The most valuable player on a volleyball court isn’t supposed to be the smallest one. But when it happens, it captures everyone’s attention.
Liberos don’t grow up dreaming about absorbing 60-mph missiles, icing black eyes and nursing concussions.
But at some point, they realize they aren’t going to be giants and must confront a big decision: Are they willing to play volleyball’s most brutal position? How badly do they want to compete at the highest level?
Banwarth started playing volleyball when she was 3. “Then unfortunately, I didn’t grow past 5-7.” Nebraska was the best program to offer her a scholarship. But Cook wanted her to play libero. Banwarth committed to her new identity. Ten years later, she was an Olympian.
In recruiting liberos, coaches have to identify skill, yes. But also grit. Who’s willing to walk through the hailstorms? Who’s willing to dive into the front row or take a ball off the forehead?
Rodriguez did it all, even at 14. And now she’s starring in the national championship match. Saturday night, she’ll be the smallest player on the floor, but that's a trivial detail. When it comes to liberos, forget height.
Choose the biggest heart.
