Chatelain: Absorbing 60-mph spikes? Liberos are the MVPs on the volleyball court

“Just the vision she had, the way she saw the game. You can tell when a libero is one step ahead of everybody else. She’s always in the right spot at the right time. She’s making very difficult plays look easy. To me, that is a testament to her vision, her touch and her volleyball IQ.”

According to the experts, a great libero demonstrates all of those skills.

“The game just kinda moves in slow motion for them,” Banwarth said. “They’re a half-step ahead of what happens next.”

But an elite libero like Rodriguez gives you something extra. The fun stuff. Presence, toughness and defiance. She imposes her will, making everyone else better.

“Even though Lexi is just a freshman, I feel like she just brings this calm presence to the court,” Wong-Orantes said. “But also, the mentality that this is my backcourt and I own it. This is my space.

“I feel like that kinda separates her from other liberos in the country. She’s really holding her own. Geez, I watched one play and she was basically digging half of the court.”