Chatelain: Nebraska volleyball reminds Husker fans what greatness looks and feels like

Lauren Stivrins.

The critical run of the match — a 6-0 surge late in the third set — showed off the senior’s skillset. She produced a knuckleball ace. Then a rare back-row kill. Pitt couldn’t stop Big Red momentum in time. An 18-17 Husker deficit turned into a 23-18 lead.

Of course, it wasn’t just Stivrins. Those six points included a crafty Ally Batenhorst kill, a pair of diving digs from Madi Kubik, a stuff block from Kayla Caffey. Too many weapons. Too few weaknesses.

Ever since August, this Husker team had all the ingredients. But after a rough September, even the diehards couldn’t have envisioned the season coming together like this. The parts are extremely good, yet the sum is even better.

“We talked all week that no one expected us or believed that we could be at this point right now, that we would be playing for a national championship,” Hames said. “But I feel like we've really hit our stride at the right time. ...

“We just have this belief and we’re out there playing, as we say, with one heart. ... You can tell how much fun we’re having.”

They bring joy to a whole lot of Nebraskans, too.