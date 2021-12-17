Chatelain: Nebraska volleyball reminds Husker fans what greatness looks and feels like

Those poor Pitt Panthers. For a while Thursday night, the Final Four newcomers must have wondered if this was going to be easy.
The high-flyers stunned Nebraska in the opening set of their national semifinal, demonstrating the pace and force that made them the tournament’s No. 3 seed.
“I was a little worried that it could be a fast night,” coach John Cook said.
Nah. Not against this Nebraska team. Not on this stage.
The Huskers preach “war of attrition” and eventually they solved the riddle. Swing smart. Serve tough. Block tougher. And dig like crazy.
After about 100 points, the Huskers sap your legs. Zap your spirit. And grind you down. Attacks that should produce kills somehow don’t. So you swing again and again, with little reward. It’s like ripping forehands against Rafa Nadal or Novak Djokovic. The ball just keeps coming back.
Meanwhile, you don’t know where Nicklin Hames is setting the ball next. Inside? Outside? Kubik? Krause? Caffey?
What’s striking about these Huskers isn’t just their grit, it’s their balance and versatility. Every set seems to produce a different MVP. On this night, the old warhorse stepped up when Nebraska needed her most.
Lauren Stivrins.
The critical run of the match — a 6-0 surge late in the third set — showed off the senior’s skillset. She produced a knuckleball ace. Then a rare back-row kill. Pitt couldn’t stop Big Red momentum in time. An 18-17 Husker deficit turned into a 23-18 lead.
Of course, it wasn’t just Stivrins. Those six points included a crafty Ally Batenhorst kill, a pair of diving digs from Madi Kubik, a stuff block from Kayla Caffey. Too many weapons. Too few weaknesses.
Ever since August, this Husker team had all the ingredients. But after a rough September, even the diehards couldn’t have envisioned the season coming together like this. The parts are extremely good, yet the sum is even better.
“We talked all week that no one expected us or believed that we could be at this point right now, that we would be playing for a national championship,” Hames said. “But I feel like we've really hit our stride at the right time. ...
“We just have this belief and we’re out there playing, as we say, with one heart. ... You can tell how much fun we’re having.”
They bring joy to a whole lot of Nebraskans, too.
You might have noticed, but it’s been a rough couple of years for Husker sports. Fans have committed so much time, money, care and love to football and men’s basketball with little validation for their investment.
Husker volleyball is the antidote.
It’s easy to forget what greatness looks and feels like. What true accomplishment does to your heart rate at midnight on a weeknight. Nebraska volleyball reinvigorates the soul.
“It’s not always pretty,” Hames said, “but it’s our way and we get it done and we have each other’s backs.”
One final challenge awaits. The biggest of all.
The Huskers knocked out nemesis Texas just before midnight last Saturday. Now here comes Wisconsin for a national title. The same Wisconsin that has taken 17 of the last 18 sets against Nebraska. If there’s one team Cook surely didn’t want to see again, it’s the Badgers.
And yet ... it’s the perfect storyline, right?
This double-digit seed finds its groove just in time, evolving into a perfect blend of youth and experience, poise and fire, grit and talent.
You better believe the Badgers will come out swinging Saturday night. But they better get some rest.
If the Huskers have their way, it’ll be a long night.
