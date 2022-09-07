Creighton-Nebraska volleyball match breaks NCAA attendance record

Creighton and Nebraska volleyball did it again.
The Bluejays and Huskers’ match Wednesday night broke the NCAA’s regular-season record for attendance with 15,797 fans at the CHI Health Center.
The previous record was 14,022 fans, also set by CU and NU, in 2018.
Nebraska was set to host Creighton this year, but NU coach John Cook chose to play the match again in Omaha, which will host the 2022 Final Four.
The Huskers and Bluejays will play the 2023 and 2024 matches in Lincoln, and Cook has been slightly open to potentially holding the match in Pinnacle Bank Arena — where the regular season attendance record could be broken again.
Photos: Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach John Cook, left, talks with Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth as Creighton warms up at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska celebrates a point against Creighton at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune, left, and Allison Whitten go for the ball against Nebraska at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, left, and Norah Sis try to block a ball from Nebraska at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Allison Whitten, left, and Norah Sis celebrate a first set point against Nebraska at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth talks to her team during a timeout against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick prepares to hit the ball at Creighton's Kendra Wait, top right, and Kiana Schmitt, bottom right, in the second set at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska, left, takes on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of 15,797 watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of 15,797 watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of 15,797 watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait sets the ball in the second set against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!