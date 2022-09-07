Creighton-Nebraska volleyball match breaks NCAA attendance record

Creighton and Nebraska volleyball did it again.

The Bluejays and Huskers’ match Wednesday night broke the NCAA’s regular-season record for attendance with 15,797 fans at the CHI Health Center.

The previous record was 14,022 fans, also set by CU and NU, in 2018.

Nebraska was set to host Creighton this year, but NU coach John Cook chose to play the match again in Omaha, which will host the 2022 Final Four.