VOLLEYBALL

Creighton-Nebraska volleyball match breaks NCAA attendance record

  • Updated
  • 0

Creighton and Nebraska volleyball did it again.

The Bluejays and Huskers’ match Wednesday night broke the NCAA’s regular-season record for attendance with 15,797 fans at the CHI Health Center.

The previous record was 14,022 fans, also set by CU and NU, in 2018.

Nebraska was set to host Creighton this year, but NU coach John Cook chose to play the match again in Omaha, which will host the 2022 Final Four.

The Huskers and Bluejays will play the 2023 and 2024 matches in Lincoln, and Cook has been slightly open to potentially holding the match in Pinnacle Bank Arena — where the regular season attendance record could be broken again.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

