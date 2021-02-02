Despite cancellation, Husker volleyball 'fired up' to practice, ready for next match

When the Huskers returned to practice Monday, they had put the weekend's events behind them.

“They were fired up for practice on Monday,” Cook said. “I think we’ve had one bad practice in the last year. They love to train. They love being in there and they want to get better.”

During the first two weekends of play, four Big Ten series have been postponed and Michigan’s matches for this upcoming weekend are already called off while its entire athletic department is paused until Feb. 7.

The Big Ten will work with the schools to make up postponed matches, but Cook said they are unlikely to add midweek games to the schedule.

“I don’t see us playing four matches in a week,” he said. “There is no way.”

What is more likely is what Michigan State and Ohio State did this past weekend. After matches against Michigan and Penn State, respectively, were postponed, they moved up their series to Sunday and Monday. Originally, they were scheduled to play on Friday and Saturday.

Cook said they were in discussions to get the Spartans to come to Lincoln for the weekend before the Big Ten chose to pair them with OSU. Michigan State is one of two teams that aren't scheduled to play Nebraska during the spring season.