Despite cancellation, Husker volleyball 'fired up' to practice, ready for next match

LINCOLN — When Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook first told his players that Friday’s match wasn't going to be played, they didn't believe him.
Cook informed the Huskers about the postponement two hours before the first of two matches against Northwestern was scheduled to start as they sat around dressed and ready to play. Initially, the players thought Cook was playing a joke on them, but then reality set in.
“There was almost a riot in the Ready Room when I told them,” Cook said on Tuesday. “Everybody was dressed up and showing up at the party, but then the party got canceled.”
A rapid results test came back positive for Northwestern player on Friday morning. She was quickly placed into isolation and took a PCR test, which was taken up to Omaha to verify the earlier results. They received confirmation of a positive result around 4 p.m. and the matches were called off less than an hour later by Big Ten and medical officials.
Cook said he did not tell his players about the initial positive test to not alter their mindset. He said last weekend, an Indiana player tested positive in the morning, but a later PCR test came up negative.
Because emotions were running high Friday, Cook gave the players the rest of the day off.
The Huskers came back Saturday and went through a simulated game-day experience that was capped off by an intrasquad scrimmage. Because several parents had traveled to Lincoln, they were let in to watch, which made the scrimmage feel more like a real match.
When the Huskers returned to practice Monday, they had put the weekend's events behind them.
“They were fired up for practice on Monday,” Cook said. “I think we’ve had one bad practice in the last year. They love to train. They love being in there and they want to get better.”
During the first two weekends of play, four Big Ten series have been postponed and Michigan’s matches for this upcoming weekend are already called off while its entire athletic department is paused until Feb. 7.
The Big Ten will work with the schools to make up postponed matches, but Cook said they are unlikely to add midweek games to the schedule.
“I don’t see us playing four matches in a week,” he said. “There is no way.”
What is more likely is what Michigan State and Ohio State did this past weekend. After matches against Michigan and Penn State, respectively, were postponed, they moved up their series to Sunday and Monday. Originally, they were scheduled to play on Friday and Saturday.
Cook said they were in discussions to get the Spartans to come to Lincoln for the weekend before the Big Ten chose to pair them with OSU. Michigan State is one of two teams that aren't scheduled to play Nebraska during the spring season.
With one set of postponed matches behind them, Cook said he hopes the Huskers will not take anything for granted the rest of the season. He tries to take everything day-by-day and hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.
“The reality is when you’re in college you don’t think it’s going to happen or it’s going to get canceled,” he said. “They don’t think that way. Now they know it can happen and hopefully, that helps them be more urgent with staying safe so we can have a season.”