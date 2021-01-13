Despite uncertainty, Nebraska volleyball ready to get the season started

When it comes to matches, Cook said he is expecting to receive instruction from the Big Ten about the minimum number of players necessary for competition. However, those decisions could come down to a conversation between two head coaches.

He said his criteria for those decisions is if they can put out a quality product on the court while being safe. While it might be possible to move players to piecemeal a lineup, the one position that is difficult to replace is setter. The Huskers have three setters available in starter Nicklin Hames, sophomore Nicole Drewnick and freshman Anni Evans.

“Everybody on our team is a setter. I tell them that every day, but running an offense and being a setter is a whole different ball game,” Cook said. “I don’t think it would be fair to any team to play against or play for if you didn’t have a setter and you take somebody and throw them in there. It would not be good for anybody.”

The delayed start to the season has helped the Huskers become closer. They’ve had extra time to practice, but also they hung out more off the court as they kept their bubble limited. Senior co-captain Lauren Stivrins said it’s been easy to keep everyone contained because they enjoy each other’s company.