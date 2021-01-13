Despite uncertainty, Nebraska volleyball ready to get the season started

LINCOLN — The Nebraska volleyball players and coaches are eager to kick off their long-delayed season in just over a week despite a cloud of uncertainty that hangs over everything.
In their preseason press conference on Wednesday, Nebraska coach John Cook said he doesn’t know the standards that would cause a match to be postponed yet, what the selection criteria would be for the postseason or where postseason matches would be played — which Cook suggested possibly be played entirely in Omaha.
Despite the uncertainty, Cook said he’s ready to get back on the court.
“I get anxious because we haven’t played in 13 months,” he said. “We got to get through some nerves. This group has done a good job and I will give our captains and seniors credit for holding it all together”
While the coronavirus surges across the country, precautions are being taken among the volleyball team to ensure they can stay healthy and keep playing matches as scheduled.
The Huskers stepped up their testing level last week when they began following Big Ten in-season protocols. Every morning they have to fill out a form to see if they have symptoms or have been around anyone who has tested positive. They also take a temperature reading and a COVID test daily. Once they pass those protocols, they are clear to workout and participate in practice.
When it comes to matches, Cook said he is expecting to receive instruction from the Big Ten about the minimum number of players necessary for competition. However, those decisions could come down to a conversation between two head coaches.
He said his criteria for those decisions is if they can put out a quality product on the court while being safe. While it might be possible to move players to piecemeal a lineup, the one position that is difficult to replace is setter. The Huskers have three setters available in starter Nicklin Hames, sophomore Nicole Drewnick and freshman Anni Evans.
“Everybody on our team is a setter. I tell them that every day, but running an offense and being a setter is a whole different ball game,” Cook said. “I don’t think it would be fair to any team to play against or play for if you didn’t have a setter and you take somebody and throw them in there. It would not be good for anybody.”
The delayed start to the season has helped the Huskers become closer. They’ve had extra time to practice, but also they hung out more off the court as they kept their bubble limited. Senior co-captain Lauren Stivrins said it’s been easy to keep everyone contained because they enjoy each other’s company.
“Everything at this point is so out of your control so there is no reason for us to try and intervene or get worked up over the things we cannot control,” she said. “I think that this team, for as young as they are, they’ve been super mature in handling everything.”
Their close bonds and anticipation were visible in a TikTok video Stivrins and senior Lexi Sun posted after the schedules were released. They FaceTimed teammates while wearing their full uniforms, but said nothing when the call was picked up. They were greeted with laughter and excitement.
Hames said the close-knit nature of the team should pay off once matches started. In the meantime, they are going to continue to follow protocols and remain diligent with wearing masks and limiting who they interact with.
“We all have goals for this season and we have to make sure we are doing the best we can outside of here so we can have a successful season,” she said.