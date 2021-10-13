Dominant team effort powers No. 9 Nebraska volleyball to sweep of Indiana

“That’s a heck of a night for a libero,” NU coach John Cook said. “We were out of system a little bit but those were long rallies and we did shank a couple passes that Roddy had to set because Nicklin couldn't get to them. But there's a lot of ways to kill the ball, and as we always say, everybody's a setter,”

Krause started hot with four kills in the first 11 rallies as NU led 7-4. Kubik then took over as she finished the first set with eight kills on 16 attacks and a .375 hitting percentage. After the Hoosiers got as close as 11-8, the Huskers dominated down the stretch and hit .405 in the set.

Hames got in on the attack in the second set as she recorded kills via a dump, attack and two-handed push. She also added an ace and an assist on a play where she was falling backward and set up Schwarzenbach with a one-handed attack assist.

“(Hames has) been working on dumps quite a bit,” Krause said. “It just adds another weapon to our offense so they can't decide who they want to block and have to respect her as a threat as well.”

NU hit .414 in the set as they had a balanced attack as three players had three kills in the set and two others chipped in two kills.