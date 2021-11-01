Don't underestimate Kenzie Knuckles. The Husker defensive specialist can block too

“If you play that position, you got to pass,” Cook said. “It's just part of the territory. She's got to hold up when teams get her the ball. But the good thing is we know where the ball is being served and she knows it's coming to her. They're aiming for her. So it does make it a little more simple.”

Day off

All Nebraska players will receive Tuesday off after the NCAA passed legislation last year giving athletes election day off. Even though Nebraska doesn't have any elections, other states do and all sports are taking it off.

To help accommodate the midweek off day, the Big Ten shifted its schedule with two matches to Thursday instead of the usual Wednesday night, including Nebraska at Illinois.

The doctor is in

Former Nebraska All-American Janet Kruse Sellon joined the NU athletic department as a team physician. She officially started the new part-time role Monday. Sellon will focus on providing care to female athletes, but will treat all athletes as needed.

“It’s a pretty significant and historical day in Nebraska athletics,” Cook said.