Don't underestimate Kenzie Knuckles. The Husker defensive specialist can block too

LINCOLN — On paper, Kenzie Knuckles didn’t stand a chance.
Nebraska’s 5-foot-8 defensive specialist, playing in the front row after the Huskers ran out of substitutions, didn’t back down as she took on Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy, a 6-foot-2 opposite hitter averaging 4.7 kills per set.
Not only was the size a mismatch, but Knuckles had never recorded a block in her NU career.
Yet Knuckles teamed up with middle blocker Lauren Stivrins to stuff the reigning Big Ten player of the year, giving Nebraska the point to win the second set 30-28 in Saturday’s loss to the Gophers. After the ball bounced off Knuckles' hands and hit the floor, she was mobbed by her teammates in a spirited celebration.
RIGHT BACK IN IT.
YES @kenzieknuckles!!!
NU coach John Cook said Knuckles relied upon her athleticism to make the play, and sometimes hitters underestimate a smaller blocker and try to hit over them.
“I would call that willing a point. She just found a way,” Cook said Monday. “She's a great athlete. She touches 10 feet. … Size-wise, she’s deceiving because she jumps and she has pretty long arms.”
Knuckles, the libero for her first two years at NU, doesn’t participate in blocking drills during practice, but Cook said he would grade her form perfect.
“We'll show that to our other left side blockers,” he said.
A first for Akana
Knuckles wasn’t the only NU player to record a first last week. Sophomore defensive specialist Keonilei Akana earned her first career kill Wednesday against Wisconsin.
With the Huskers trailing 20-19 in the first set, Akana set a free ball to the front right corner. UW setter Sydney Hilley ran into the setter slot, and the other two nearby Badger players watched the ball fall to the floor.
Kubik a target
Minnesota made no secret about their game plan from the service line — target NU’s Madi Kubik.
Out of the Gophers’ 111 serves, the junior outside hitter finished with 56 receptions and just two errors.
The workload isn’t anything new for Kubik as she leads Nebraska with 452 service receipts, which accounts for more than a third of all NU’s passes. Knuckles is second with 247.
Cook listed off several former Husker All-America outside hitters who also carried an outsized responsibility in serve receipt, including Jordan Larson, Mikaela Foecke, Tara Mueller and Annika Albrecht.
Overall, Cook said Kubik’s primary responsibility is to pass. Her next priority is serving, followed by playing defense and then comes hitting and blocking.
“If you play that position, you got to pass,” Cook said. “It's just part of the territory. She's got to hold up when teams get her the ball. But the good thing is we know where the ball is being served and she knows it's coming to her. They're aiming for her. So it does make it a little more simple.”
Day off
All Nebraska players will receive Tuesday off after the NCAA passed legislation last year giving athletes election day off. Even though Nebraska doesn't have any elections, other states do and all sports are taking it off.
To help accommodate the midweek off day, the Big Ten shifted its schedule with two matches to Thursday instead of the usual Wednesday night, including Nebraska at Illinois.
The doctor is in
Former Nebraska All-American Janet Kruse Sellon joined the NU athletic department as a team physician. She officially started the new part-time role Monday. Sellon will focus on providing care to female athletes, but will treat all athletes as needed.
“It’s a pretty significant and historical day in Nebraska athletics,” Cook said.
Sellon played for the Huskers from 1988-91 and was inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016. Cook was an assistant coach at Nebraska during Sellon’s playing days, and she said she always wanted to be a doctor. She also works as a family physician in Lincoln.