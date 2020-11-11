'Dream Team'? With signing class full of stars, Husker volleyball in good hands far into future

Just as their skills fit together on the court, so do their personalities.

Orr is the leader of the group. She and Gray are the “goofballs,” Krause said. Krause is the “sassy one,” Gray said.

“I make fun of people a lot, in a very playful way,” Krause said. “I let them hear it and they’re always like, ‘Will you just shut up?’”

It takes a sense of humor to excel at Krause's level. The burden of being a Nebraska recruit can be overwhelming, especially to freshmen and sophomores. Every bad game — every hitting error — feels magnified. But the Husker class of 2021 has learned to embrace the hype.

“They want that pressure,” Saunders said. “They excel when they have that pressure. It’s game point — give me the ball. It’s match point — give me the ball. We’re down one — give me the ball.”

“Those kids are pressure players. They like it.”

This summer, the day after Prep Volleyball labeled them the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, Husker coaches hosted a Zoom call. The message? Don’t back down from expectations. Go attack it.

As Cook says, “the only easy day was yesterday.”