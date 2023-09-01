In a very special volleyball episode of Even Field, Josie Whelan and Ambre Moton break down Volleyball Day in Nebraska setting a world record and interview two of the Omaha Supernovas, the professional volleyball team in Omaha.

The duo open by looking at the Nebraska-Omaha match in Memorial Stadium breaking a world attendance record with 92,003 fans and the impact of the event on women's sports.

They then turn to an interview with Omaha Supernovas Nia Kai Reed and Tori Dixon on coming to Nebraska to play professional volleyball.