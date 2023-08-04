In the newest episode of Even Field, Josie Whelan and Ambre Moton break down Big Ten volleyball media days, the Nebraska women's basketball team in Greece and the excitement around the Omaha Supernovas.

The duo start with a quick recap of high school track stars' performances on the national stage.

They then turn to Big Ten media days and what Nebraska volleyball had to say at the event.

The two next move on to Nebraska women's basketball in Greece, where the Huskers have won two exhibition games before discussing Jordy Bahl and Peaches James having streets named after them in Papillion.

They close out with the excitement surrounding the Omaha Supernovas from their season tickets being on sale to their newly released merchandise.