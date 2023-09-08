In the latest episode of Even Field, Josie Whelan and Ambre Moton break down the latest local volleyball matches for Nebraska, Creighton and Omaha. Plus take a look at the No. 24 Husker soccer team is doing and have more interviews with the Omaha Supernovas.
The duo start with Nebraska soccer and the Huskers' best start in 23 years. They also break down how the college soccer teams are doing. Spoiler: All three have had great starts.
They then move to the local volleyball matches, including the two matches that pit in-state teams against one another.
They close out with more interviews with the city's professional volleyball team, the Omaha Supernovas.
Photos: Nebraska volleyball hosts Creighton
Nebraska's Harper Murray hits the ball past Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, center and Kendra Wait during the first set at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ellie Bichelmeyer hits the ball toward Nebraska's Lindsay Krause, No. 22, and Andi Jackson. No. 15, during the first set at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska, left, takes on Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Merritt Beason prepares to spike the ball at Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, Ellie Bolton and Destiny Ndam-Simpson cheer a point against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez, Lindsay Krause, Harper Murray and Andi Jackson cheer a point against Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Destiny Ndam-Simpson severs against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Andi Jackson sets the ball against Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Harper Murray hits the ball toward Creighton's Kendra Waitat the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick kills the ball past Creighton's Ann Marie Remmes at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth talks to Kiara Reinhardt as she enters the set against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune bumps the ball against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Norah Sis cheers her team on against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Sis sat out with an undisclosed injury.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Merritt Beason spikes the ball toward Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait gets her hand on the ball in the third set against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Harper Murray hits the ball past Creighton's Ava Martin, left, Ann Marie Remmes, center, and Kiara Reinhardt, right, in the third set at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause spikes the ball against Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst hits the ball toward Creighton's Destiny Ndam-Simpson at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez bumps the ball against Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez can't quite reach the ball in the fourth set against Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ellie Bolton prepares to serve against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Destiny Ndam-Simpson, left, and Ellie Bolton talk during the fourth set against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Merritt Beason, left, and Bekka Allick try to block a ball hit by Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst hits the ball against Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Harper Murray hits the ball againts Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt goes up to hit the ball against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Andi Jackson hits the ball toward Creighton's Ava Martin, left, and Ann Marie Remmes, right, at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Merritt Beason spikes the ball toward Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick hits the ball toward Creighton at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sydney Breissinger, right, and Sky McCune almost collide while going for the ball against Nebraska at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
