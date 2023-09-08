In the latest episode of Even Field, Josie Whelan and Ambre Moton break down the latest local volleyball matches for Nebraska, Creighton and Omaha. Plus take a look at the No. 24 Husker soccer team is doing and have more interviews with the Omaha Supernovas.

The duo start with Nebraska soccer and the Huskers' best start in 23 years. They also break down how the college soccer teams are doing. Spoiler: All three have had great starts.

They then move to the local volleyball matches, including the two matches that pit in-state teams against one another.

They close out with more interviews with the city's professional volleyball team, the Omaha Supernovas.