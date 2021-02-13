Everything fell into place for former Husker Kelly Hunter to play professionally again

LINCOLN — Kelly Hunter is usually pretty laid-back and unflappable.
So when the Nebraska volleyball volunteer assistant coach got a text message from Jordan Larson on Thursday that the Athletes Unlimited volleyball league needed another setter, she packed her bags and was on a plane less than 24 hours later to begin a six-week adventure in a brand new professional league.
“My whole thing just was, like anything in general, I try not to stress about things until I know if they're for sure happening,” Hunter said. “After the 50/50 chance, it was kind of out of my hands and so I was just like, ‘Alright I'm going,’ and that's just the way it fell.”
Hunter was needed because of visa issues with setter Ozge Kirdar, who is a Turkish national player. The league wants eight setters in the league so each team has two. The league does not have set rosters as captains will draft new lineups every week. The league features 44 players, including Larson, a former Nebraska All-American and two-time Olympian.
After getting that message on Thursday, Hunter informed the Husker coaches and players about her decision before they left for Rutgers before heading home to pack. She spent time with her family in Omaha on Thursday before flying early Friday morning to Dallas.
Now, Hunter is stuck in her hotel room quarantining before she can begin practices with her new teammates after a second negative COVID test, which will hopefully come Monday.
It will be a quick acclimation process as Hunter will practice this week before scrimmages start on Feb. 19. The league will play five weeks of matches at the Fair Park Coliseum in Dallas that ends on March 29.
The Papillion-La Vista South graduate was a graduate manager for the Huskers in 2019 after playing professionally in Turkey for a season. During her career at Nebraska, Hunter won national championships in 2015 and 2017 and was an All-American twice.
While the final word came quickly, Hunter said she’s been talking to the league, as well as NU coach John Cook, since last summer. However, because of the uncertainty around Nebraska’s season and her coaching duties, she didn’t get serious until the visa issues popped up a few weeks ago.
Hunter joins the league ready to complete. She’s been training with the Nebraska volleyball team since they started to practice the first week of January and also stepped up her workout regime in the last few weeks.
Cook said he fully supports the opportunity since he first heard about it. He said this allows Hunter to play and get paid without having to leave the country.
“She's in phenomenal shape and was playing great,” Cook said during an interview on the Huskers Sports Network. “She has a chance to earn an income here for a while, which, you know, for the volunteer coach is a big deal so we really encouraged her to take it.”
Volunteer coaches usually earn income from helping run summer camps of coaches in the offseason, but those were all lost last year because of the pandemic. However, Hunter filled in as an assistant coach for half the year while associate head coach Tyler Hilderbrand finished his U.S. Olympic team duties.
After the league wraps up in late March, Hunter plans to rejoin the Huskers for the final two regular-season matches against Penn State and the NCAA Tournament.
Hunter doesn’t know if this is her last opportunity to play professionally, but her goal isn't to play for the rest of her life. She’s committed to serving as the volunteer coach through this season and is open to whatever happens after that.
Even though she leaves her coaching post in the middle of the Huskers’ unorthodox season, Hunter is excited about the unexpected chance to compete against some of the best players in the world.
“It's kind of just been an interesting year for everyone," she said. "So it's kind of cool timing just the way everything worked out.”