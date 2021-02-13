Everything fell into place for former Husker Kelly Hunter to play professionally again

It will be a quick acclimation process as Hunter will practice this week before scrimmages start on Feb. 19. The league will play five weeks of matches at the Fair Park Coliseum in Dallas that ends on March 29.

The Papillion-La Vista South graduate was a graduate manager for the Huskers in 2019 after playing professionally in Turkey for a season. During her career at Nebraska, Hunter won national championships in 2015 and 2017 and was an All-American twice.

While the final word came quickly, Hunter said she’s been talking to the league, as well as NU coach John Cook, since last summer. However, because of the uncertainty around Nebraska’s season and her coaching duties, she didn’t get serious until the visa issues popped up a few weeks ago.

Hunter joins the league ready to complete. She’s been training with the Nebraska volleyball team since they started to practice the first week of January and also stepped up her workout regime in the last few weeks.

Cook said he fully supports the opportunity since he first heard about it. He said this allows Hunter to play and get paid without having to leave the country.