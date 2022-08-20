Fans get first look at nation's No. 1 team at Nebraska's red-white scrimmage

The lofty expectation for this Nebraska volleyball season probably won’t be changing much after fans got their first look at the No. 1 team in the nation during the Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday.

The Red team won the match 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 in front of 7,946 fans at the Devaney Sports Center.

All-American outside hitter Madi Kubik had 13 kills with an impressive .385 hitting percentage, All-American middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord had nine blocks and Kennedi Orr had some impressive assists while setting the top group to a .311 hitting percentage.

The Red team was the Huskers’ top group with most of the returning starters playing with Orr, who is looking to take over the starting setter spot. Nicklin Hames, the Huskers’ setter for the past four years, played defensive specialist for the A side.

One of the starting middle blockers this season will be Hord, the transfer from Penn State. Freshman Bekka Allick and Maggie Mendelson are in a competition for the other middle spot, although its likely both will play early in the season. Allick started on the A side for the first two sets.

Also starting on the A side were Lindsay Krause, Whitney Lauenstein, Lexi Rodriguez and Kubik.

For the B side, Anni Evans played setter and Maisie Boesiger was the libero. Assistant coach Jaylen Reyes helped out and played hitter for the B side. Reyes was a player-coach, calling a timeout from on the court when the team fell behind 20-14.

Orr had a strong first set, putting up 13 assists and setting the team to a .343 hitting percentage.

She also had two kills, scoring on a setter tip when Mendelson left an opening at the net. Later she got a kill with a full swing on an out-of-system set from Lexi Rodriguez.

Orr and Hord also teamed up to block Coach Reyes in the set.