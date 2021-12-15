Final Four notes: For John Cook and the Huskers, reaching national semifinals never gets old

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For John Cook, making Final Fours never gets old.
The Nebraska coach is making his 10th appearance in the national semifinals and he said he still appreciates the journey that each trip provides.
During the past week, Cook said he received numerous emails and text messages from people who were crying they were so happy the Huskers advanced to the national semifinals.
“It's a big deal in Nebraska,” Cook said. “So that's what makes it really cool. And I never take that for granted.”
Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, who has played in three final fours, said she also appreciates the little extra that comes with making it to the last week of the volleyball season.
When Nebraska arrived at its hotel on Wednesday morning, the NCAA played a video montage of the players’ families wishing them luck. Stivrins said her family’s video featured her parents with their dogs in Huskers gear and was really touching.
“I know it brought a lot of the girls to tears and it is nice to see that,” she said. “Obviously emotions run high here, and to have a little piece of home there waiting for us but it's really sweet and definitely super special.”
Lund improving
When asked about her injury status and availability for Thursday’s match against Nebraska, Pitt outside hitter Kayla Lund offered a simple, “No comment.”
The 2019 and 2020-21 ACC player of the year did not play during the two matches of the regular season after suffering an undisclosed injury against Georgia Tech on Nov. 13.
After making a token appearance in the first-round match against Maryland-Baltimore County, she recorded 21 kills and a .421 hitting percentage against Penn State. The fifth-year senior had a combined 11 kills while hitting negative during the regional rounds.
“I can practice and every day, closer to game time, I get to do a little bit more,” Lund said.
Thinking long term
On Monday, Louisville named Josh Heird as its interim athletics director. He said his first priority of business was to sign Cardinals coach Dani Busboom Kelly to an extension after she led U of L to an undefeated regular season and the No. 1 seed in the tournament.
Busboom Kelly, a former Nebraska player and assistant coach, said she and her husband (former NU football player Lane Kelly) love Louisville and are open to those discussions.
“We want to stay for a long time for sure,” she said. “Certainly, we've talked about that with the administration and how we can make this a win-win for our family and the University of Louisville.”
More time for players
Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke made history by becoming the player to earn first-team All-American honors five times, not just in volleyball but in any sport.
Granted that feat wasn’t possible thanks to the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the COVID pandemic.
Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield Sheffield said he hopes she isn’t the only one in years to come. He would like to see all college athletes granted a fifth year of eligibility to use as they see fit.
“If we can do that to me that's a bigger deal than in NIL,” he said. “You have every single college scholarship athlete being able to graduate debt-free and have a graduate degree. I mean, holy cow, you think of how many people are paying off graduate degrees 20-30 years after school.”
The greatest
For most of the season, Louisville has worn jerseys that pay homage to Muhammed Ali, who grew up in the Louisville area. The Cardinals have also paid tribute to the boxing legend by wearing Ali-inspired uniforms. The white jerseys, which feature arched lettering and black numbering, mimic the style of Ali’s boxing robe.
The Cardinals’ videographer Asaad Ali, who was adopted as a baby by the heavyweight champion, made a hype film for the Cardinals before their match with Nebraska earlier this year. The video compared Louisville to Ali before his Rumble in the Jungle fight with George Foreman.
“Everyone thought (Ali) was going to lose because George Foreman had the big name,” senior Anna Stevenson said. “Nebraska has the big name and we’re trying to build that for Louisville.”
Senior setter Tori Dilfer said they got a little emotional watching the video and they returned the favor by wearing the Ali-inspired jersey. Dilfer said Ali told them that the volleyball team reminds him of his late father in the way they complete and believe in themselves.
“We've taken on that persona a little bit,” senior setter Tori Dilfer said “I think that was super cool for all of us.”