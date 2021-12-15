Final Four notes: For John Cook and the Huskers, reaching national semifinals never gets old

“We want to stay for a long time for sure,” she said. “Certainly, we've talked about that with the administration and how we can make this a win-win for our family and the University of Louisville.”

More time for players

Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke made history by becoming the player to earn first-team All-American honors five times, not just in volleyball but in any sport.

Granted that feat wasn’t possible thanks to the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the COVID pandemic.

Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield Sheffield said he hopes she isn’t the only one in years to come. He would like to see all college athletes granted a fifth year of eligibility to use as they see fit.

“If we can do that to me that's a bigger deal than in NIL,” he said. “You have every single college scholarship athlete being able to graduate debt-free and have a graduate degree. I mean, holy cow, you think of how many people are paying off graduate degrees 20-30 years after school.”

