First-teamer Lauren Stivrins leads Nebraska volleyball All-Americans

Four Huskers received All-America honors Wednesday from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins made the first team, junior setter Nicklin Hames made the second team, senior outside hitter Lexi Sun made the third team, and sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik received honorable mention.

Nebraska all-time has produced 47 players who have combined to receive 95 All-America honors (first, second or third team). This is the sixth straight year Nebraska has had multiple All-Americans.

Stivrins becomes a three-time All-American. She made the second team in 2019 and the first team in 2018. She's the Huskers' first three-time All-American since Kadie Rolfzen (2013-16) and the first Husker middle blocker to do it since Melissa Elmer (2003-05).

Stivrins led the Big Ten this season with a .468 hitting percentage, the second-best mark in school history. She also had 3.19 kills and 1.03 blocks per set.

Hames earned her first All-America designation, becoming the 47th All-American in Nebraska history. She had received honorable mention in her first two years as a Husker.

Hames led the Big Ten with 10.91 assists per set this season. Her .270 hitting percentage was second-best in the conference.