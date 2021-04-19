 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Follow live: Nebraska vs. Texas in the NCAA volleyball tournament
0 comments
top story
VOLLEYBALL

Follow live: Nebraska vs. Texas in the NCAA volleyball tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska swept Baylor on Sunday in Omaha.

The NCAA volleyball tournament is down to eight teams, and the Huskers are three wins away from winning a national title.

But first No. 5 seed Nebraska will have to get past No. 4 seed Texas. The match is scheduled to begin at approximately 1:30 p.m., or 45 minutes after the conclusion of the preceding match. It will air on ESPN2.

The World-Herald will also be in the CHI Health Center to provide full coverage, and here's where you can follow along. Scroll down to find a Twitter feed with live updates, and stay tuned for more stories, photos and video from the action.

Below you'll also find today's schedule, as well as links to some of our other content.

Monday's schedule

Pittsburgh vs. No. 6 Washington, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

No. 5 Nebraska vs. No. 4 Texas, 1:30 p.m.* (ESPN2)

No. 8 Florida vs. No. 1 Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 2 Kentucky, 8 p.m.* (ESPNU)

* Start times are approximate

NCAA volleyball stories

» Huskers roll with sweep of Baylor

» Shatel: Huskers still comfortable in Omaha

» Brain training might be the wave of the future for athletes

» Unmatched passion makes Omaha a natural home 

Live updates

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert