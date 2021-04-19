Follow live: Nebraska vs. Texas in the NCAA volleyball tournament

The NCAA volleyball tournament is down to eight teams, and the Huskers are three wins away from winning a national title.

But first No. 5 seed Nebraska will have to get past No. 4 seed Texas. The match is scheduled to begin at approximately 1:30 p.m., or 45 minutes after the conclusion of the preceding match. It will air on ESPN2.

The World-Herald will also be in the CHI Health Center to provide full coverage, and here's where you can follow along. Scroll down to find a Twitter feed with live updates, and stay tuned for more stories, photos and video from the action.

Below you'll also find today's schedule, as well as links to some of our other content.

Monday's schedule

Pittsburgh vs. No. 6 Washington, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

No. 5 Nebraska vs. No. 4 Texas, 1:30 p.m.* (ESPN2)

No. 8 Florida vs. No. 1 Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 2 Kentucky, 8 p.m.* (ESPNU)

* Start times are approximate