Following 406-day break, Nebraska volleyball prepared to begin unique spring schedule

LINCOLN — It’s been 406 days since the Nebraska volleyball team last played a match.
That drought ends Friday at 5 p.m. and the Huskers can’t wait.
“(We’re) ready as we will ever be,” senior outside hitter Lexi Sun said. “We have to be ready. We haven’t played in over a year now.”
After not playing since December 2019, No. 5 Nebraska will kick off the 2021 spring season at Indiana.
Because the Huskers had such a long layoff and have a handful of new players, they went through a dry run last weekend of this year’s match-day routine. They switched the setup of the Devaney Center courts to mimic the matchday arrangement, conducted a pass-and-serve practice, ate a pregame meal, wore jerseys and simulated match-like scenarios during practice.
“That was definitely a help for us in order to prepare for this weekend and be ready after not playing for so long,” Sun said.
Another challenge for teams this year is the new schedule format. For most of the season, teams will play two matches against the same opponent on consecutive nights.
NU coach John Cook said the arrangement will present several new issues of teams making adjustments between the two matches.
In addition, teams may have different motivations and emotions for the second match. Cook said teams will be challenged to maintain the same level of focus and intensity for both matches. Conversely, a team might be more motivated to avenge a loss on the second night.
“There is going to be a chess game going on between night one and night two,” he said. “As a coach, I love it. You get to prepare for one night and make adjustments the second night. That makes it fun and interesting.”
The Huskers return every starter from the 2019 team that advanced to the regional final, but that doesn't mean they will trot out the same lineup. Setter Nicklin Hames, middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, libero Kenzie Knuckles and outside hitters Lexi Sun, Madi Kubik and Jazz Sweet are all expected to start. Cook said earlier this week that he hasn’t made a decision about the second middle blocker, which could be Callie Schwarzenbach, Kayla Caffey or Kalynn Meyer. In addition, freshman Keonilei Akana and senior Hayley Densberger will likely see playing time at defensive specialist.
Across the net, the Huskers won’t know what to expect in their first match as Indiana will look almost completely different than 2019. Of the eight Hoosiers who averaged at least one kill per set in 2019, five graduated and outside hitter Kamryn Malloy opted out of the spring season. IU senior libero Bayli Lebo is also sitting out this year.
The Hoosiers do return two key players: top attacker Breana Edwards and setter Emily Fitzner. Edwards, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter, averaged 3.47 kills per set during her sophomore season and earned second-team Big Ten honors. Fitzner averaged just under six assists per set as the Hoosiers ran a two-setter system.
One familiar face for Nebraska fans will be Indiana’s new volunteer assistant Gwen Egbert. She played for the Huskers in the 1980s and won 700 games and six state championships while coaching at Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South. Egbert was also the coach at Doane for the previous seven years.
Cook said with all the uncertainty on what the Hoosiers might look like, they aren’t going to develop an in-depth scouting report for the opening match.
“We are not spending a whole lot of time worrying about Indiana right now,” he said. “We are just trying to fine-tune the race car of Nebraska volleyball.”