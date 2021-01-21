Following 406-day break, Nebraska volleyball prepared to begin unique spring schedule

LINCOLN — It’s been 406 days since the Nebraska volleyball team last played a match.

That drought ends Friday at 5 p.m. and the Huskers can’t wait.

“(We’re) ready as we will ever be,” senior outside hitter Lexi Sun said. “We have to be ready. We haven’t played in over a year now.”

After not playing since December 2019, No. 5 Nebraska will kick off the 2021 spring season at Indiana.

Because the Huskers had such a long layoff and have a handful of new players, they went through a dry run last weekend of this year’s match-day routine. They switched the setup of the Devaney Center courts to mimic the matchday arrangement, conducted a pass-and-serve practice, ate a pregame meal, wore jerseys and simulated match-like scenarios during practice.

“That was definitely a help for us in order to prepare for this weekend and be ready after not playing for so long,” Sun said.

Another challenge for teams this year is the new schedule format. For most of the season, teams will play two matches against the same opponent on consecutive nights.

NU coach John Cook said the arrangement will present several new issues of teams making adjustments between the two matches.