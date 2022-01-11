 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Husker Callie Schwarzenbach transfers to Long Beach State
VOLLEYBALL

Former Husker Callie Schwarzenbach transfers to Long Beach State

Callie Schwarzenbach

Former Husker middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach announced that she will use her extra year of eligibility at Long Beach State, under former Nebraska volleyball assistant Tyler Hildebrand.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

New Long Beach State volleyball coach Tyler Hildebrand will be familiar with one of his new players in 2022.

Former Husker middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach announced on Instagram Tuesday that she will use her extra year of eligibility to play for LBSU.

"Thank you Husker Nation, my teammates, and coaches for an unforgettable experience and everything you all have helped me with throughout my time here at Nebraska," Schwarzenbach said in her post.

Schwarzenbach appeared in 17 matches during the 2021 season, averaging 1.2 kills and 1.2 blocks per set.

