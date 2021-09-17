Former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly brings a top-five team back to Nebraska

“I'm just trying to find out who's gonna get it done,” Cook said. “Bottom line is we got to find a way to kill more balls.”

Hames said she's working on building connections with each hitter and putting them in position to succeed. But she admitted that she doesn’t know how the battle will play out between all their attackers.

“I'm just so super impressed with the level of play that we have in the gym, and I think as we get towards Big Ten, which is next week, we'll start narrowing it down,” she said. “But everyone can play, which is a really cool thing. I don't think we've had that in the past few years and this depth is just insane.”

A day off

The NCAA changed the format of the postseason tournament, adding a day off between the regional semifinal and final.

The change will take effect for this season’s tournament. Previously those matches were played on consecutive days, but now they will mimic the Final Four with matches on Thursday and Saturday.

New-look Huskers

After breaking out an alternate jersey Saturday against Utah, the Huskers wore a new look at Stanford on Tuesday with long black leggings instead of their typical shorts.