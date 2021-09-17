Former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly brings a top-five team back to Nebraska

LINCOLN — Dani Busboom Kelly might have a feeling of deja vu when she returns to the Devaney Center this weekend.
The former Nebraska player and assistant coach will lead a team wearing red that's ranked in the top 10, and she'll have plenty of friends and family in the stands.
This is all a new experience for her though. Busboom Kelly will be on the opposite bench as she coaches No. 5 Louisville against No. 6 Nebraska in Saturday's 7 p.m. match.
Busboom said she won’t have much time for reunions as she tries to stay in head coach mode. She will take a few pictures after the match, but her interactions will be limited because of COVID protocols and tight scheduling.
“I have a lot of friends and family coming, but that's just exciting," Busboom Kelly said. "The icing on the cake for me is that they get to see us play live and get to be around our program and see it in person.”
The Cardinals arrive undefeated in nine matches and are coming off a five-set win against in-state rival No. 8 Kentucky. Louisville also knocked off then-No. 6 Purdue earlier this year.
The success comes in Busboom Kelly's fifth season at Louisville. She’s qualified for the NCAA tournament each season and reached the program’s first regional final in 2019 after knocking off Western Kentucky and Texas.
The winning on the court has also helped build a supportive fan base. Busboom Kelly said they only sold out one home match during her first year, but now they fill their arena regularly and hosted a record crowd of 1,258 on Wednesday for the match against Kentucky.
Louisville is led by middle blocker Anna Stevenson and setter Tori Dilfer, who were both All-Americans last season and came back for their fifth year of eligibility. Busboom said team unity and clearly defined roles for each player have been key this year.
Louisville's matches this week are part of a four-year series with Nebraska, Kentucky and Stanford — three teams that have combined to win the last six national championships. But the Cardinals are currently the highest-ranked team of those four.
“We're really proud of what we've done in the last four or five years,” Busboom Kelly said. Beating Kentucky on Wednesday “proves that we are good and we are deserving of that ranking. A lot of times in the preseason things change and the rankings don't really mean anything, but at the same time, to be ranked fifth at any time in the season is a big deal here.”
Saturday’s match will also be a new experience for NU coach John Cook as it will be the first time he faces off against an assistant that he also coached. (He only recruited Iowa State’s Christy Johnson-Lynch and didn't coach her.) He will get the chance to play against another former assistant and player next year when Kayla Banwarth and Ole Miss come to Lincoln.
Cook said he’s impressed with the job Busboom Kelly has done at Louisville after playing setter and libero at Nebraska.
“She's a great recruiter. She gets after it. She's not afraid to get on people and push them,” he said. “She just has a really good feel for the game. She gets her team to play really hard, just like she did.”
Outside shuffle
As the Huskers (6-2) play their last nonconference match this weekend, they are still trying to figure out the right combination of pin hitters. Five players have earned starts this year, but none have provided a consistent attack.
NU started three freshmen against Stanford: Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause on the left side with Whitney Lauenstein on the right. Junior Madi Kubik and senior Lexi Sun were relegated to serving specialists for the match.
Kubik leads the group with a .203 hitting percentage. Cook said his goal is to have outside hitters closer to .250. They are a bit behind in developing timing and a rhythm with senior setter Nicklin Hames, who missed the first week of matches with an ankle injury.
“I'm just trying to find out who's gonna get it done,” Cook said. “Bottom line is we got to find a way to kill more balls.”
Hames said she's working on building connections with each hitter and putting them in position to succeed. But she admitted that she doesn’t know how the battle will play out between all their attackers.
“I'm just so super impressed with the level of play that we have in the gym, and I think as we get towards Big Ten, which is next week, we'll start narrowing it down,” she said. “But everyone can play, which is a really cool thing. I don't think we've had that in the past few years and this depth is just insane.”
A day off
The NCAA changed the format of the postseason tournament, adding a day off between the regional semifinal and final.
The change will take effect for this season’s tournament. Previously those matches were played on consecutive days, but now they will mimic the Final Four with matches on Thursday and Saturday.
New-look Huskers
After breaking out an alternate jersey Saturday against Utah, the Huskers wore a new look at Stanford on Tuesday with long black leggings instead of their typical shorts.
Hames said they’ve tried to convince Cook to let them try the look for the past two years but he resisted until this week. Because Stanford plays on a hardwood surface that doubles as a basketball court, the Huskers decided to wear leggings, but only if the whole team went along. She said the leggings are more comfortable and work better on a hardcourt because they slide better.
“We were super excited about that because we all wear them in practice,” she said.
NU paired the leggings with their alternate black jerseys, which they wore in a season-ending loss to Texas this spring and also in a defeat in 2019 against Stanford in 2019.
“You'll never see the black jerseys again,” Hames said. “They're bad luck.”