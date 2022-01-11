 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Husker Jordan Larson hired as Texas volleyball assistant coach
VOLLEYBALL

Former Husker Jordan Larson hired as Texas volleyball assistant coach

Larson

Three-time Olympic medalist and former Husker Jordan Larson has been hired by Texas volleyball as an assistant coach.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Three-time Olympic medalist and three-time Husker All-American Jordan Larson is joining Texas volleyball's staff as an assistant coach.

"This is a home run hire," Texas coach Jerritt Elliott said in a press release. "To have the most accomplished outside hitter in the history of USA Volleyball come be part of our program is so exciting. For our athletes that aspire to be part of the national team to have someone that eats, drinks and sleeps volleyball will be an incredible opportunity. Jordan loves the game, wants to give back and will be a great mentor to all of the ladies that come into our program."

Larson was captain of the U.S. Olympic women's volleyball team that won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She was named the tournament's MVP and best outside hitter. She also won silver at the 2012 London Olympics and bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to be joining the Texas volleyball coaching staff," Larson said in a press release. "This is an amazing opportunity to be a part of the tradition and excellence of this program and to help these ladies achieve their dreams. I'm extremely grateful to grow and learn in this position."

The Hooper, Nebraska, product was recognized as the 2021 Women's Sports Foundation's Sportswoman of the Year for Team Sport and was inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020.

During her four seasons at Nebraska (2005-08), she recorded 1,600 kills, 1,410 digs and a school-record 186 aces. In 2006, she helped the Huskers defeat Stanford in the national championship, hitting the final kill of the match.

