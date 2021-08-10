Former Husker Jordan Larson in 'weird state of shock' over Olympic gold medal

“I’m pretty sure I’m done,” she said. "I just haven’t come to terms with how to announce it and what to do next."

Now that she has a gold medal to go with her silver in 2012 and bronze in 2016, Larson’s life isn’t about to slow down.

She’s getting married in two weeks to Pepperdine men's volleyball coach David Hunt. Gold isn’t one of her wedding colors but might now have an increased presence. In October, she will return to her home state to be inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame.

While Larson is proud of winning the United States’ first gold medal in women’s volleyball, she is grateful for the journey it took to get there, from coming up short against Brazil in London 2012 to losing to Serbia four years later in the semifinals. Over the past decade, she’s helped develop the culture around the volleyball program to reach its ultimate dream.