Former Husker Jordan Larson in 'weird state of shock' over Olympic gold medal

Roughly 40 hours after slamming home the gold medal-clinching kill, Jordan Larson is still coming to grips with the new world she’s living in.
The outside hitter from Hooper, Nebraska, has been through a lot during the past two days as she helped the United States win its first gold medal in women’s volleyball. She celebrated with her teammates by attending the Olympic closing ceremonies and got three hours of sleep during the 10-hour flight home from Tokyo.
She’s a little worn out but still riding the high of winning a gold medal.
“I’m in this weird state of shock,” Larson told The World-Herald on Monday afternoon. “There are times where I am replaying the match (in my mind) or I'm checking something on social media and I'm like, oh, yeah, we won. ... I don't know when it's gonna hit me. It still hasn’t.”
Larson was one of three former Huskers to help the U.S. claim the gold medal along with libero Justine Wong-Orantes and outside hitter Kelsey Robinson, who also won a bronze medal in 2016.
Wong-Orantes was named the best libero of the tournament. Larson, the U.S. captain, called her a rock star and said her steady demeanor helped the rest of the team, which might get a little too intense at times.
“She just like owned her space this year,” Larson said. “She stayed and did her job, but also added a level of calmness. She's very tactical, in the moment, and grounded us a lot.”
Larson, who finished in the top five for points scored and serve receive efficiency, was named the top outside hitter and most valuable player of the Olympic tournament.
However, the dream finish for the Americans wasn't a given midway through pool play. They were outclassed by the Russian team in a sweep, reaching 20 points in only one set. Larson described that loss as an “out-of-body experience.”
“We were trying all these things, and just nothing was clicking,” she said. “I was like, ‘This isn't the same team as the game before.’”
That setback helped the U.S. reset and make a few changes, including how it scouted opponents, practiced and fixed communication breakdowns. The big change was the team talked about the tendencies of opponents beforehand instead of after the first few points of the match.
The adjustments paid off immediately.
The U.S. closed out pool play by defeating Italy in five sets and claiming first in its group. Once the knockout tournament started, the level of play jumped even more, as the Americans swept all three opponents.
“We’d finish a match and be like, ‘All right, who’s next?’” Larson said. “It was just surreal how well we were executing.”
In the gold-medal match against Brazil, Larson finished with 12 kills and, in a storybook ending, hammered home the final point of the match. She said she wasn’t thinking that it was the last point of the Olympics, but she knew she wasn’t going to tip the ball over.
“In the back of my mind through this whole tournament, I was like, ‘I'm going out swinging,’” Larson said. "I'm going to go up and I'm just going to hit hard and high, and if that ends the game, so be it.”
Larson said even though the stands were mostly empty in Tokyo, she felt the love and support from fans everywhere.
Her father watched the match at the Team USA experience in Orlando, while her former high school teammate, Cola Svec, hosted a watch party in Omaha that was featured on the telecast.
“The one thing that has kept us all connected through this thing is social media and the fans from back home,” she said. “It's been really cool, and I’m really fortunate for that part of it.”
Even though her teammates have prodded her to return for the Paris Games in three years, Larson is quite content to recover, relax and enjoy the spoils that come with winning gold in Tokyo.
“I’m pretty sure I’m done,” she said. "I just haven’t come to terms with how to announce it and what to do next."
Now that she has a gold medal to go with her silver in 2012 and bronze in 2016, Larson’s life isn’t about to slow down.
She’s getting married in two weeks to Pepperdine men's volleyball coach David Hunt. Gold isn’t one of her wedding colors but might now have an increased presence. In October, she will return to her home state to be inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame.
While Larson is proud of winning the United States’ first gold medal in women’s volleyball, she is grateful for the journey it took to get there, from coming up short against Brazil in London 2012 to losing to Serbia four years later in the semifinals. Over the past decade, she’s helped develop the culture around the volleyball program to reach its ultimate dream.
“You think about all the years that a USA volleyball team has been in the Olympics and have tried and have fallen short,” Larson said. “Then to feel like you're pushing for something and you're trying to find that edge and then you finally do it, it's like, ‘Whoa, it worked!’ Sometimes you get to a point where you're almost protecting yourself because you're scared of that feeling. The fact that it actually happened is so surreal.”