 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical
VOLLEYBALL

Former Husker Kayla Caffey transfers to Texas

  • Updated
  • 0

Former Husker middle blocker Kayla Caffey announced she is transferring to Texas on Friday.

"The amount of love and support that I have received from the volleyball community throughout this journey has been overwhelming and heartfelt," Caffey said in an Instagram post. "I cannot wait for this new journey! Let’s get to work! Hook 'Em Horns!"

Caffey

Former Husker middle blocker Kayla Caffey announced she is transferring to Texas on Friday.

She will reunite with former Nebraska defensive specialist Keonilei Akana, who announced her transfer to UT in May.

After a season where she earned second-team All-American honors, Caffey announced she was entering the transfer portal on July 28 upon learning she would not be on an athletic scholarship if she remained at Nebraska this fall.

Caffey averaged 1.11 blocks and 2.41 kills per set on a .363 hitting percentage in 2021 and led the Huskers in hitting percentage and was second in blocks and kills per set.

People are also reading…

As a grad transfer, she will be eligible to play this fall.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cricket in Afghanistan: T20 league resumes after Taliban takeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert