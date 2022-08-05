Former Husker Kayla Caffey transfers to Texas

Former Husker middle blocker Kayla Caffey announced she is transferring to Texas on Friday.

"The amount of love and support that I have received from the volleyball community throughout this journey has been overwhelming and heartfelt," Caffey said in an Instagram post. "I cannot wait for this new journey! Let’s get to work! Hook 'Em Horns!"

She will reunite with former Nebraska defensive specialist Keonilei Akana, who announced her transfer to UT in May.

After a season where she earned second-team All-American honors, Caffey announced she was entering the transfer portal on July 28 upon learning she would not be on an athletic scholarship if she remained at Nebraska this fall.

Caffey averaged 1.11 blocks and 2.41 kills per set on a .363 hitting percentage in 2021 and led the Huskers in hitting percentage and was second in blocks and kills per set.

As a grad transfer, she will be eligible to play this fall.