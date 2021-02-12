Former Husker Kelly Hunter joins Athletes Unlimited professional volleyball league

LINCOLN — Kelly Hunter’s playing days are not over yet.

The Nebraska volunteer coach left the team to join the Athletes Unlimited professional league this week. She did not travel with the Huskers for their matches at Rutgers this weekend.

The professional league begins with scrimmages on Feb. 19 before five weeks of matches that wrap up on March 29. All matches will be played at the Fair Park Coliseum in Dallas.

There are no set teams for the league as captains will draft new rosters for the four teams every week.

Hunter is one of eight setters listed on the league’s website. Former Husker All-American and Olympian Jordan Larson is also participating in the league.

The Papillion-La Vista South graduate was a graduate manager for the Huskers in 2019 after playing professionally in Turkey for a season. During her career at Nebraska, Hunter won national championships in 2015 and 2017 and was an All-American twice.