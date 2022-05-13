Former Husker Keonilei Akana transfers to Texas

Keonilei Akana, who was one of Nebraska volleyball’s top servers and defensive players last season, announced she is transferring to Texas on Instagram Friday.

After leading the Huskers in aces (42), Akana announced she had entered the transfer portal in late April.

She appeared in all 34 of NU's matches in 2021, averaging 2.54 digs per set. Her career-high in aces (seven) came against the Longhorns in the 2021 regional final, which the Huskers won in four sets.