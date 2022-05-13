 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical
VOLLEYBALL

Former Husker Keonilei Akana transfers to Texas

  • 0

Keonilei Akana, who was one of Nebraska volleyball’s top servers and defensive players last season, announced she is transferring to Texas on Instagram Friday.

After leading the Huskers in aces (42), Akana announced she had entered the transfer portal in late April.

She appeared in all 34 of NU's matches in 2021, averaging 2.54 digs per set. Her career-high in aces (seven) came against the Longhorns in the 2021 regional final, which the Huskers won in four sets. 

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert