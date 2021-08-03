Former Husker Sarah Pavan exits in quarterfinals of Olympic beach volleyball tournament

Former Husker Sarah Pavan was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Olympic beach volleyball tournament Tuesday.

Representing Canada, Pavan and partner Melissa Humana-Paredes lost to the Australian pair of Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar in three sets, 15-21, 21-19, 12-15. The Canadian team hadn't lost a set at this Olympics before Tuesday's match.

This is the second straight quarterfinal exit for Pavan at the Olympics. She traveled a similar path in 2016, sweeping her first four matches before losing in the quarters.

Pavan played indoor volleyball for Nebraska from 2004-07. She still holds the school's career record for kills with 2,008. She was also a four-time All-American, three-time Big 12 Player of the Year and won the Honda-Broderick Cup in 2007 as the Collegiate Female Athlete of the Year.

The semifinals of the Olympic women's beach volleyball tournament will be played Wednesday night: Switzerland vs. United States at 7 p.m., Australia vs. Latvia at 8 p.m.