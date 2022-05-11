Former Huskers Justine Wong-Orantes, Kelsey Robinson make Team USA roster

Former Husker volleyball standouts Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes were two of the 25 players selected Wednesday for the U.S. national team's Volleyball Nations League roster.
Both Huskers won a gold medal with Team USA in the 2020 Olympics. The Americans are also the three-time defending VNL champions.
The U.S. will play its first match in the preliminary round May 31 against the Dominican Republic in Bossier City, Louisiana. The finals will be July 13 through 17 in Ankara, Turkey.
Nebraska volleyball's AVCA All-Americans
Lexi Rodriguez
Kayla Caffey
Lauren Stivrins
Lexi Sun
Nicklin Hames
Madi Kubik
Kenzie Maloney
Annika Albrecht
Briana Holman
Mikaela Foecke
Kelly Hunter
Amber Rolfzen
Justine Wong-Orantes
Kelsey Robinson
Kadie Rolfzen
Lauren Cook
Gina Mancuso
Lindsey Licht
Hannah Werth
Brooke Delano
Sydney Anderson
Tara Mueller
Jordan Larson
Tracy Stalls
Rachel Holloway
Sarah Pavan
Jennifer Saleaumua
Melissa Elmer
Christina Houghtelling
Jenny Kropp
Greichaly Cepero
Amber Holmquist
Laura Pilakowski
Nancy Metcalf
Megan Korver
Fiona Nepo
Lisa Reitsma
Christy Johnson
Kelly Aspegren
Allison Weston
Stephanie Thater
Janet Kruse
Karen Dahlgren
Others
