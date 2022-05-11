 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Former Huskers Justine Wong-Orantes, Kelsey Robinson make Team USA roster

Former Husker volleyball standouts Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes were two of the 25 players selected Wednesday for the U.S. national team's Volleyball Nations League roster.

Both Huskers won a gold medal with Team USA in the 2020 Olympics. The Americans are also the three-time defending VNL champions.

The U.S. will play its first match in the preliminary round May 31 against the Dominican Republic in Bossier City, Louisiana. The finals will be July 13 through 17 in Ankara, Turkey.

